Liberia: GLS Staff Philip Yeoh Jr. Forwarded to Court in U.S.$19m Cocaine Export Case

The Ministry of Justice has formally forwarded Philip Yeoh Jr. to court after investigators concluded that he allegedly played a role in efforts to secure the release of six boxes of cocaine that authorities say were destined for export from Liberia to the United Kingdom through Roberts International Airport.

The action follows weeks of investigation by a Special Investigation Team established under the Ministry of Justice, which charged Yeoh with Criminal Facilitation, Criminal Solicitation, Criminal Conspiracy and Concealing Property Derived from a Drug Offense in violation of Liberia's 2023 Drug Law.

According to the police charge sheet, investigators believe Yeoh was connected to an alleged international drug trafficking network involving Paul J. King, the Operational Manager of Global Logistics Services, and several other suspects, including Michael U.S. Browne, Rahim Bah, Polo Bah, Usman Ali, Oscar Brown, Emmanuel Kpah and additional individuals yet to be identified.

The Ministry of Justice alleges that on June 5, 2026, King contacted Arthur B. Abdullai, General Manager of Express Handling Services, requesting the preparation of shipping documents for six boxes purportedly containing Lappas rice and Maggi cubes. Investigators say the shipment was scheduled to leave Liberia aboard Brussels Airlines through Roberts International Airport en route to London Heathrow Airport, with Usman Ali listed as the consignee in Birmingham, England.

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Based on information allegedly provided by King, an air waybill was prepared through the Lufthansa cargo system and the shipment was declared as ordinary cargo weighing approximately 200 kilograms. Authorities, however, contend that the shipment did not contain food products as declared. Instead, investigators allege the boxes concealed cocaine intended for international distribution.

The charge sheet states that Express Handling Services employee Archie Nyafor was instructed to collect the cargo and shipping fees totaling US$2,150 before transporting the consignment to the airport for processing and export.

According to investigators, law enforcement authorities intercepted the shipment before it could be exported. The Ministry of Justice alleges that after the seizure, Yeoh became involved in efforts to secure the release of the cargo.

During questioning conducted in the presence of his lawyer, Cllr. Ernest J. Dunbar, investigators say Yeoh denied participating in the drug trafficking operation itself. However, authorities claim he admitted negotiating on behalf of co-defendant King and others in an attempt to have the six boxes released. Prosecutors argue that the alleged conduct amounted to an effort to assist individuals connected to a major drug trafficking operation and to interfere with the lawful seizure of suspected narcotics.

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The Ministry of Justice said its decision to charge and forward Yeoh to court was based on evidence gathered during the investigation, including testimony from witness Benjamin Rivercess, statements obtained from various individuals connected to the case, and a written statement allegedly provided by King. Investigators maintain that the evidence established sufficient grounds to prosecute Yeoh for his alleged involvement in the aftermath of the seizure.

The government alleges that Yeoh's actions violated Section 14.95 of the 2023 Drug Law, which criminalizes concealing, transferring, converting or facilitating the movement of property known to be derived from a drug offense for the purpose of helping offenders evade prosecution, punishment, confiscation or forfeiture.

Authorities say the case remains part of a larger investigation into an alleged transnational cocaine trafficking network that sought to use Liberia as a transit point for narcotics destined for Europe. Investigators have indicated that additional suspects remain under scrutiny and that further arrests and prosecutions could follow as the government continues its efforts to dismantle the alleged drug syndicate.

With Yeoh now formally before the court, the matter moves from the investigative stage to judicial proceedings, where prosecutors will be required to present evidence supporting the allegations outlined in the charge sheet.

As required by law, Yeoh is presumed innocent unless and until the allegations against him are proven in a court of competent jurisdiction.