Liberia: U.S. Denies Visas to Majority of Liberia National Team Delegation

Sud Quotidien
Visa
14 July 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin Dolo

The United States has denied visas to most members of Liberia's national team delegation, casting doubt on the Lone Star's planned international friendly against Minnesota United II.

The match was scheduled for July 26 in the United States as part of celebrations marking Liberia's 179th Independence Day.

The Liberia Football Association initially submitted a delegation of 25 people. The list was later cut to 10.

Of the 10 applicants who attended visa interviews at the U.S. Embassy on Tuesday, six were denied.

LFA First Vice President Sekou Konneh was the only official confirmed to have received a visa.

The LFA has confirmed the denials. The Liberian Investigator has learned that the match is now expected to be canceled.

The U.S. Embassy has not publicly commented on the visa decisions.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

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