Liberia: Cummings Accuses Boakai of Broken Promises

ANC leader criticizes alleged broken promises, drug investigation and governance record

Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader Alexander B. Cummings has accused President Joseph N. Boakai and the ruling Unity Party government of corruption, misrule and failing to deliver on key promises made to Liberians.

Delivering what his party described as a State of the Nation Address on Monday, Cummings said the strength of Liberia's democracy is measured by its willingness to confront wrongdoing, protect the public interest and uphold the rule of law, even when doing so is politically inconvenient.

Cummings said the Unity Party administration has fallen short on several issues, including questions surrounding the Foya construction project, alleged illegal mining along the Liberia-Guinea border, the handling of the US$19.2 million drug seizure and broader concerns over corruption and governance.

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"This government continues to fail on grave matters of corruption and misrule," Cummings said. "Its words have proven heavy on public relations and propaganda, and light on substance."

He said many Liberians are troubled by what he called the slow, sloppy and suspicious handling of the drug bust investigation, adding that the ANC has repeatedly called for an independent probe.

According to Cummings, the government has offered confusion instead of clarity. He said authorities have not told the public how the cocaine entered Liberia, who brought it into the country or where it originated.

Cummings urged Liberians to mobilize lawfully and within the confines of the Constitution to demand a transparent investigation, supported by international technical assistance, into the US$19.2 million drug bust.

He said all persons connected to or named in relation to the drug case should be thoroughly investigated, regardless of their positions or perceived status in society.

Cummings said government exists to protect the people, uphold the rule of law and safeguard the future of the next generation, adding that Liberia's challenges must be confronted with honesty, courage and determination.

"Together we can build a Liberia where government does not serve only the will and benefit of a few, where institutions protect and benefit all Liberians, and where sustained poverty and inequality can be eliminated," Cummings said. "Liberia deserves better."