Liberia: Bong County Cracks Down On Illegal Foreign Workers

Bong County Superintendent Hawa Loleyah Norris has ordered an immediate crackdown on the illegal employment of foreign nationals, directing residents to report undocumented foreigners to the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) and instructing immigration officers to verify the legal status of foreign workers operating in parts of the county.

The directive was issued during separate community engagements in Botota and David Dean Town, where Superintendent Norris called on residents to stop employing foreign nationals, particularly Burkinabè, without ensuring they possess the legal documentation required to live and work in Liberia.

She also urged farmers and business owners to prioritize the employment of qualified Liberians, arguing that local citizens should be given greater access to available job opportunities.

As part of the enforcement measures, Superintendent Norris instructed the Liberia Immigration Service team assigned to Bong County, working alongside local authorities in Botota, to immediately ensure that no Burkinabè nationals are allowed to work in the area until their immigration and employment documents have been properly verified.

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The move signals a renewed effort by the county administration to strengthen enforcement of Liberia's immigration laws amid growing concerns over the increasing presence of undocumented foreign workers in agricultural communities.

Authorities say the exercise is intended to ensure that all foreign nationals residing and working in Bong County comply with the country's immigration and labor regulations.

The Superintendent emphasized that community leaders and residents have a responsibility to cooperate with immigration authorities by reporting foreigners whose legal status is unknown, stressing that enforcement of the law is necessary to protect national interests and promote orderly migration.

Her remarks also underscored the government's broader objective of creating employment opportunities for Liberians, particularly in the agricultural sector, where foreign labor has become increasingly visible in recent years.

The directive comes as national conversations continue over immigration enforcement, border security, and the protection of jobs for Liberian citizens.

Government officials have repeatedly stressed that while Liberia remains open to lawful foreign investment and residence, all foreign nationals are expected to respect the country's immigration laws and obtain the necessary permits before engaging in employment.

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As of press time, county authorities had not announced how long the verification exercise would continue or whether similar enforcement actions would be expanded to other districts across Bong County.

Likewise, the Liberia Immigration Service had not released details on the number of foreign nationals expected to be screened under the operation.

The latest action by the Bong County administration places renewed attention on the enforcement of immigration laws and the balancing of national security, labor protection, and lawful migration as Liberia seeks to strengthen governance at both the local and national levels.