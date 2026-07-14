Rwanda: Owecc-L Chief Leads Liberia Delegation to Rwanda

MONROVIA - The Executive Director of the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia (OWECC-L), Dr. Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu, is leading a five-member Liberian delegation to Rwanda on a study and engagement mission focused on strengthening Liberia's transitional justice efforts.

The visit is aimed at gaining insights from Rwanda's post-genocide accountability process, particularly its experience in establishing judicial mechanisms to prosecute individuals responsible for genocide and other serious international crimes.

The mission was organized through collaboration between Liberia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice. During the visit, the delegation will engage with Liberian students and members of the Liberian community in Rwanda and the wider region.

The delegation is also expected to participate in two transitional justice symposia involving representatives from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and senior Rwandan government officials.

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The discussions will focus on justice, accountability, reconciliation, and lessons from Rwanda's experience.

Members of the delegation include Dr. Barbu; Atty. Vivian Neal, Head of Gender and Youth Development at OWECC-L; Peter K. Sonyah, representing victims' groups; and Edmond Karmei, Officer-in-Charge of the OWECC-L Bomi County Regional Office, who previously studied in Rwanda.

The visit forms part of OWECC-L's broader public outreach and stakeholder engagement initiative aimed at educating Liberians about the office's mandate and efforts toward establishing a War and Economic Crimes Court and a National Anti-Corruption Court.

Dr. Barbu said Rwanda's experience in addressing the legacy of mass atrocities through judicial and institutional reforms would provide valuable lessons for Liberia as the country continues its transitional justice process.

"Rwanda, which has confronted the legacy of mass atrocities through judicial and institutional reforms, will help inform Liberia's own transitional justice process as the country continues efforts to address past human rights violations and strengthen the rule of law," Dr. Barbu said.