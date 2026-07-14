Liberia: AMT Certifies 60 Employees

ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has certified 60 employees after they successfully completed an intensive 3D and 4D Shop Floor Enhancement and Management Program, reinforcing the company's drive to strengthen workforce capacity, leadership, and operational excellence across its operations.

The certification ceremony, held in Yekepa, brought together company leaders and graduates to celebrate the achievement while emphasizing the practical application of the newly acquired knowledge in the workplace.

Addressing the graduates, AML's leadership stressed that professional development extends beyond earning certificates and qualifications. They encouraged participants to demonstrate the value of the training by applying their new skills to improve productivity, mentoring colleagues, and contributing to a culture of continuous improvement across the company's operations.

The graduates were urged to immediately integrate the knowledge gained into their daily responsibilities, support the development of fellow employees, and champion initiatives that enhance workplace performance and efficiency.

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According to ArcelorMittal Liberia, the certification marks only the beginning of a broader workforce development initiative. The company plans to extend the 3D and 4D Shop Floor Enhancement and Management Program to approximately 1,800 employees, reflecting a long-term investment in building a highly skilled, collaborative, and globally competitive workforce in Liberia.

The initiative forms part of AML's broader commitment to employee learning and development, equipping workers with practical leadership and operational management skills that support the company's expanding mining operations while enhancing career growth opportunities for Liberian employees.

ArcelorMittal Liberia said it remains committed to creating a culture of continuous learning, teamwork, and excellence, noting that investments in employee development are critical to sustaining safe, efficient, and world-class operations.

The company congratulated the 60 graduates for their dedication and encouraged them to serve as ambassadors of continuous improvement within their respective departments, helping to strengthen operational performance and inspire future participants in the program.