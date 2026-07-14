Liberia: Selective Justice

Cummings Criticizes Boakai's Handling of US$19.2M Drug Probe

ANC leader urges international partners, ECOWAS and MRU to support investigation and activate early warning mechanisms

Congo Town, Monrovia, July 14, 2026: Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader Alexander B. Cummings has criticized what he described as selective justice under the Boakai-Koung administration and called for international support for the investigation into the US$19.2 million drug seizure reported on June 8, 2026.

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Speaking at a press conference Monday at ANC headquarters in Monrovia, Cummings said the Unity Party-led government had promised Liberians a swift, transparent, uncompromising and independent investigation into the drug case.

"I will be leading the charge to encourage my friends in the international community to investigate, preserve and audit the process surrounding the June 8, 2026, US$19.2 million drug bust," Cummings said. "We call for international assistance to investigate and audit the process surrounding the seizure."

Cummings said he was taking the step because, in his view, the government lacks the political will, institutional capacity and technical competence to conduct a truly independent and professional investigation.

He said public confidence in the government's handling of the matter has been weakened by reports that Michael Brown, also known as "US Marshall," a central figure in the case who had previously been jailed for drug trafficking, allegedly left prison and disappeared.

Cummings said the government has announced charges against five suspects but has not clearly accounted for the whereabouts of several of them. He said the only suspect brought before the court was someone who voluntarily surrendered.

"This raises disturbing questions about possible collusion between state security personnel and powerful individuals within or close to the corridors of power," Cummings said. "Drug trafficking is not just a crime; it is a direct threat to our national security, the integrity of our institutions and the future of our children."

According to Cummings, the government pledged to investigate and charge all those involved, including any influential individuals linked to the case. However, he said the investigation has appeared slow, secretive and compromised, with attention focused mainly on low-level suspects.

Cummings recalled that President Boakai, in his January 29, 2024, annual message, described the fight against drugs as a national emergency. He argued that nearly two years later, Liberia's drug problem continues to worsen.

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He urged Liberians, particularly members of the opposition community, to hold the government accountable. He warned that failure to act decisively could harm young people, erode investor confidence and damage Liberia's reputation among international partners.

"This is why we need an independent investigation," Cummings said. "The LDEA parades and photographs small offenders while proceeding slowly and quietly in this major cocaine case. Selective justice must end."

Cummings also urged the Mano River Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to activate early warning mechanisms to help ensure that all suspects are apprehended and brought to justice.

"The scale of this trafficking operation points to sophisticated transnational networks capable of laundering proceeds through regional trade, real estate, construction and other shadow schemes," he said.

Cummings commended civil society organizations, media professionals, the Liberian Senate, and citizens who have called for an independent and credible investigation free from political manipulation and cover-ups.