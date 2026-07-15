Liberia: Reporters Association of Liberia Set to Induct New Corps of Officers At Historic Ceremony

Monrovia — The Reporters Association of Liberia (RAL), one of the country's largest and most influential media organizations, is set to hold its historic 7th Induction Ceremony on Friday, July 10 at the Sinkor Palace in Monrovia.

The ceremony, which will be held under the theme:, "Shaping the Future of Liberian Journalism Through Inclusion, Welfare and Reform," is expected to attract senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, development partners, civil society organizations, media executives, journalists from across Liberia and members of the public.

The induction marks a significant milestone for the Association as it ushers in a new corps of elected officers committed to strengthening press freedom, advancing journalists' welfare, promoting professionalism and implementing reforms aimed at enhancing the practice of journalism in Liberia.

Those to be inducted include J. H. Webster Clayeh as President, Kruah Thompson as Vice President, Blamo N. Toe as Secretary-General, Princess M. Kamara as Assistant Secretary-General and Cynthia Quinisier as Financial Secretary, along with other elected officials who will serve during the new administration.

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The event will feature several distinguished national and international personalities. Sekou A. M. Dukuly, Managing Director of the National Port Authority will deliver the keynote address, while His Excellency Ambassador Yin Chengwu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Liberia, will serve as Guest Speaker.

Ambassador Latim Dathong II, Founder and Board Chairman of Starz University, will officiate as Installation Officer.

Other dignitaries expected at the ceremony include Jerolinmek M. Piah, Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, as Guest of Honor; Julius K. Kanubah, President of the Press Union of Liberia, who will deliver the goodwill message; Johnny K. Kpehe, Sr., Senator of Bong County, as Chief Launcher; Alphonso Toweh, President of the Publishers Association of Liberia, as Special Guest of Honor; and Lawrence Yealue, Chairman of the National Civil Society Council of Liberia, who will also serve as Special Guest of Honor.

Organizers say the event is expected to draw hundreds of journalists, editors, publishers, media executives and communication professionals from across the country, highlighting the growing influence of the Reporters Association of Liberia as a leading advocate for reporters and media practitioners nationwide.

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The Association believes that as Liberia continues to consolidate its democratic gains, a free, independent and responsible press remains essential to promoting transparency, accountability, good governance and informed public discourse.

The incoming leadership is expected to build on the Association's achievements by pursuing reforms that will improve members' welfare, expand professional development pportunities and foster greater inclusion within the media sector.

The Reporters Association of Liberia has extended an open invitation to government institutions, diplomatic missions, development partners, media organizations, civil society groups and the general public to attend the ceremony and reaffirm their collective commitment to strengthening press freedom and advancing journalism in Liberia.