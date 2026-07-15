Nigeria: Kebbi Fixes July 27 for Mass Wedding of 300 Muslim, Christian Couples

The Kebbi Government, in collaboration with the Nafisa Nasir Charity Development Foundation (NANAS), has concluded arrangements to conduct a mass wedding for 300 couples on July 27.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the event tagged "Inclusive Mass Wedding" comprised both Muslim and Christian couples who fulfilled the criteria set by the committee.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee and National Organising Secretary of the APC, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

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Argungu, a former Deputy Governor of the state, said the beneficiaries, comprising 600 prospective Muslim and Christian spouses, were drawn from the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the beneficiaries were selected from among orphans, widows and divorcees after fulfilling the required religious and legal conditions for marriage.

According to him, the exercise is the third edition of the mass wedding programme initiated by the state government.

"If you recall, we successfully conducted the maiden edition for 300 couples in 2024 and the second one in 2025.

"We have already distributed application forms to prospective couples across the 21 local government areas, and preparations have reached an advanced stage," he added.

Argungu said various committees had been constituted to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

He listed the committees as those on security, medical services, transportation, Islamic scholars and general coordination.

He said all prospective couples were undergoing mandatory medical screening, including pregnancy, genotype and HIV/AIDS tests, in addition to other lawful prerequisites for marriage in the state.

Argungu further said Gov. Nasir Idris had approved the payment of dowry for all the 300 couples, with N250,000 to be paid for each bride.

He added that the government and its partners would also provide the newly married couples with furniture, food items and other domestic materials to help them establish stable homes.

According to him, local furniture makers have been engaged to produce beds, wardrobes, sofas and other household items for distribution to the beneficiaries.

He said the programme would accommodate both Muslims and Christians who had fulfilled all stipulated marital procedures.

"There is no discrimination, provided applicants fall within the approved categories of orphans, widows or divorcees.

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"The wedding will be solemnised after extensive consultations with Islamic scholars and in line with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), which encourage marriage as a means of promoting family values and societal development," Argungu said. (NAN)