Nigeria: Senate Rejects Makinde's UN Probe Call Over Oyo School Abduction

The Senate on Tuesday rejected Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde's call for a United Nations-led investigation into the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of the state, saying such a demand trivialises a tragic incident that was successfully resolved through the efforts of Nigeria's security agencies.

The position followed the adoption of a motion commending President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies for the successful rescue of the abducted schoolchildren and their teachers after 56 days in captivity.

The motion, sponsored by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) and co-sponsored by all senators, also recognised security personnel who lost their lives during the rescue operation and urged the Federal Government to sustain military and intelligence operations against terrorists, kidnappers, bandits and other criminal groups across the country.

The Senate's rejection of Makinde's position came after Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) proposed an additional prayer calling on the governor to desist from demanding a United Nations investigation into the circumstances surrounding the abduction and rescue.

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The proposal was seconded by Senator Aniekan Bassey (APC, Cross River South).

Governor Makinde had, in a statewide broadcast on Monday, shortly after the Nigerian military formally handed over the rescued pupils and teachers to the Oyo State Government, called on the United Nations and other international human rights and accountability bodies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the abduction.

According to the governor, the incident raised questions that required independent scrutiny beyond Nigeria's domestic institutions.

However, the Senate backed the rescue operation and praised the professionalism, courage and sacrifice of the security agencies involved.

Lawmakers commended the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector-General of Police, the Department of State Services, the National Intelligence Agency and all officers and personnel who participated in the operation for what they described as exceptional professionalism, patriotism and selfless service.

During the debate, Senator Adamu Aliero (PDP, Kebbi Central) urged security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the release of other children still being held by kidnappers, particularly in Borno State.

"There are other school children still in captivity, especially in Borno State. I want our armed forces to double their efforts to ensure that other children are free," he said.

Senator Victor Umeh (LP, Anambra Central) said the successful rescue had restored public confidence in the country's security agencies.

"There is no doubt that when the news of the rescue of these children hit the airwaves, every Nigerian was very happy. This is the type of thing we need to be hearing. What we thought was insurmountable is now surmountable. I am very happy with this operation," he said.

Also speaking, Senator Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North) urged the military to replicate the same urgency in rescuing children still in captivity in parts of Borno State.

"We have similar abductions. In my state, in Senator Ndume's constituency, there are children still in captivity. I urge the military to show the same urgency so that they can be free from captivity," he said.

Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) appealed to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to sustain the inter-agency collaboration that made the rescue operation successful and replicate the model across other security operations.

The Upper Chamber congratulated the rescued schoolchildren, teachers and their families on the successful conclusion of their ordeal and prayed for the repose of the teacher who died while in captivity.

The Senate also urged the Federal Government to ensure the prompt payment of death benefits, insurance claims, pensions and other welfare entitlements to the families of security personnel who lost their lives during the operation.

In honour of the fallen officers, lawmakers observed a minute's silence and paid tribute to Lieutenant F.A. Isaac, Private Silas Musa and Sergeant Abena John Jerome, describing them as heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the nation and the protection of innocent schoolchildren and teachers.

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The Senate further commended Lance Corporal Adamu Hussain for his bravery after he sustained injuries during the operation, urging the appropriate authorities to provide him with the best possible medical care and all welfare benefits due to him.

The lawmakers also called on Nigerians to continue supporting the Armed Forces and other security agencies through timely intelligence, cooperation and patriotism.

They further urged the Federal Government to sustain and intensify ongoing military and intelligence operations by providing modern equipment, advanced surveillance technology, improved intelligence capabilities, better logistics and enhanced welfare packages for security personnel to ensure that Nigerians can live, work and pursue education without fear.