West Africa: Court Rejects Journalist's Request for Provisional Release

The Bamako Cybercrime Court on July 6, 2026, rejected a provisional release request by Chahana Takiou, journalist and director of the biweekly newspaper Le 22 Septembre.

Chahana Takiou has been held in pre-trial detention since June 9, 2026, and is being prosecuted on charges of "undermining the credibility of the state through the judicial institution." The charges relate to remarks he made during the first edition of the Pan-African Media Forum (FOPAME), held in Bamako from June 3-6, 2026. During a panel discussion on cybercrime and press freedom, Chahana Takiou criticized the use of cybercrime laws against journalists. He cited the case of Youssouf Sissoko, editor-in-chief of L'Alternance, who was arrested for publishing an article referencing statements attributed to Niger's President, General Abdourahamane Tiani.

The July 6 judgement followed a request for Takiou's provisional release filed by his lawyers to allow him to receive medical care in Morocco on July 10, 2026, for a scheduled medical check-up. The lawyers assured the court that the journalist would appear for his trial, scheduled for July 27, 2026.

The request was however rejected by the court. Takiou remains in custody.

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The association of journalists (Maison de la Presse), in a communiqué indicated that it is prioritising dialogue with the authorities to secure the release of journalists Chahana Takiou, Abdramane Keïta, and Youssouf Sissoko.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) expresses concern over the continued detention of Chahana Takiou despite his reported health condition. We call on the Malian authorities to release him so he can receive the needed medical care. We also reiterate our call to the authorities to stop weaponising cybercrime legislation against journalists, to respect the guarantees of the Press Law.