Nigeria: History Will Judge You By Your Courage, Not Your Laws - Shehu Sani Tells Lawmakers

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has urged members of the National Assembly to recognise that history will judge them not by the number of laws they pass or oversight functions they perform, but by the principled positions they take on issues of national importance.

Sani made the remarks during the 2026 National Assembly Open Week, an annual event that brings together lawmakers, stakeholders from across Nigeria, and members of the international parliamentary community to promote transparency, citizen engagement, and democratic governance.

Addressing lawmakers, the former Kaduna Central senator stressed that public office is temporary, but the legacy of courageous leadership endures.

"For those of us who are opportuned to be in the parliament, this is an important event," he said.

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"We will not be remembered by the laws we passed. We will not be remembered by the oversight functions we are able to perform. We'll be most remembered by the positions we take on matters of controversy and issues that are sensitive to our nation."

He reminded legislators that many had served in the National Assembly before them and many more would come after, but what would stand the test of time is the impact of their decisions.

"There are thousands that have been here and have left, and there will be more. In decades to come, we will not be here, but our children, our brothers and our siblings will still be here. They will remember us by the mark we leave here, and I believe each and every one of us is conscious of this fact," he said.

Sani also called on lawmakers to take pride in Nigeria and defend the country's image whenever it is unfairly criticised.

"Nigeria is a great country, and we should be proud of it. Whenever people try to criminalise our country, you must raise your shoulders high and speak in defence of the dignity and integrity of our country," he stated.

According to him, Nigeria's contributions to global peace, freedom and human dignity remain unmatched in many respects.

"It is a fact that there is no nation on earth that has played the role in the freedom, the dignity and the peace of humanity like Nigeria," Sani added.