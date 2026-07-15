Nigeria: Govt Launches Fresh Flood Monitoring, Targets Rapid Intervention in Disaster-Hit Communities

The federal government has intensified its flood management strategy with the commencement of nationwide monitoring and assessment of flood-affected communities, alongside plans to compile and gazette all locations impacted by flooding in 2026 for post-disaster intervention.

The Federal Ministry of Environment said the initiative forms part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen flood forecasting, early warning systems and mitigation measures aimed at reducing the impact of floods on lives, property and critical infrastructure.

The ministry disclosed that through its Department of Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management, it has sustained the release of weekly flood forecasts and advisories to State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs), relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), development partners and residents of vulnerable communities to enhance preparedness and emergency response.

It also revealed that its Flood Vanguard Team has been deployed to conduct on-the-spot assessments in flood-hit areas, while officials are gathering and validating real-time information from stakeholders and media organisations to determine the extent, causes and consequences of flooding across the country.

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According to the ministry, findings from the field assessments, combined with forecast data, will be used to identify priority locations requiring engineering and other technical interventions under existing government budgetary allocations.

In a move to strengthen post-flood recovery efforts, the ministry said it has begun documenting and gazetting all communities affected by flooding this year.

It explained that the database would serve as the basis for coordinated rehabilitation and reconstruction projects to be funded through the federal government's capital budget and other special intervention programmes.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to proactive flood risk management, stressing that continuous monitoring, timely early warning, accurate data collection and targeted interventions remain central to reducing the recurring devastation caused by flooding nationwide.