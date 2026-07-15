Nigeria: Grassroots Mobilisation Key to Sustaining Reforms, Youth Engagement, Speakers Tell City Boy Movement

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The call for stronger grassroots engagement, greater youth participation and sustained public support for ongoing national reforms dominated discussions on the first day of the City Boy Movement National Retreat in Abuja, as speakers urged members to become active ambassadors of the Federal Government's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Addressing participants at the opening dinner of the retreat held at the State House, the Patron of the City Boy Movement, Seyi Tinubu, said the organisation had evolved beyond its role as a campaign platform into a nationwide movement committed to national development and citizen engagement.

"This is more than just the opening of a retreat. It is the beginning of a movement. It is the coming together of men and women who have chosen to dedicate their time, energy and talents to the service of Nigeria and the advancement of the Renewed Hope vision."

He commended members who travelled from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, describing their commitment as a demonstration of selfless leadership.

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"You have travelled from every corner of our great nation not because you were compelled to, but because you believe in a cause that is greater than yourselves. That spirit of sacrifice is what defines leadership."

Seyi Tinubu said the City Boy Movement had become "a strong family foundation, a national network of committed patriots and a symbol of resilience, loyalty and purposeful engagement," noting that members had continued to mobilise volunteers, encourage youth participation in governance and promote democratic values.

He, however, cautioned members against complacency.

"We have only scratched the surface of what we have come together to accomplish. Our greatest victory is still ahead of us. This retreat is not a celebration of yesterday; it is preparation for tomorrow."

On the Tinubu administration's reforms, he said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inherited serious economic and security challenges but had initiated bold policies to stabilise the economy, improve public finances, expand infrastructure, attract investment, support agriculture, strengthen security and improve education.

Acknowledging that many Nigerians were still experiencing the impact of the reforms, he urged members to communicate government policies with empathy and facts.

"Many of these reforms have required difficult decisions, and many Nigerians continue to feel their impact. But we are also beginning to see progress. Our engagement must therefore be responsible, factual and compassionate."

He challenged members to deepen grassroots engagement across wards, local governments, markets, campuses and communities.

"This movement must become not simply about defending government, but about reconnecting Nigerians with government."

Also speaking, the Director-General of the City Boy Movement, Francis Shoga, said the organisation was targeting 10 million youth votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next general election through sustained grassroots mobilisation.

"Ten million votes will not come from slogans or social media. They will come from real people, real members, real engagement and hard work at the grassroots."

Shoga urged members to build a disciplined and results-driven organisation capable of educating Nigerians on government policies and mobilising support at the community level.

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Mariya Mahmoud, described nation-building as a shared responsibility and commended the City Boy Movement for promoting patriotism, unity and responsible citizenship.

She reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, under the leadership of Minister Nyesom Wike, to delivering improved infrastructure, enhanced security, better public services and environmental renewal in line with President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the time had come for the voices of young Nigerians to be heard in shaping the country's future.

"It is time for everyone in this country to hear the voice of the youth."

He urged young people to move beyond being observers to becoming active participants in governance, leadership and national development, stressing that the country's future depends on harnessing the energy, creativity and innovation of its youthful population.

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The retreat brought together City Boy Movement leaders, state coordinators and members from across the federation to review the organisation's activities and strengthen strategies for grassroots mobilisation and civic engagement.

In his vote of thanks, the Co-Patron of the City Boy Movement, Kashim Shettima Junior son of Vice President Kashim Shettima, expressed appreciation to members, guests and stakeholders who attended the retreat dinner. He commended their commitment to the ideals of the movement and described the City Boy Movement as "the biggest youth political movement in Africa." He urged members to remain united, committed and focused on expanding the movement's grassroots reach in support of national development and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Signed:

Otega Ogra

Deputy Director-General

Media, Communications & Public Affairs

City Boy Movement

13 July 2026