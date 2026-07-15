Nigeria: Panic in Mushin Over Shooting, Death of NURTW Chieftain

Tension gripped parts of Mushin, Yaba and Fadeyi areas of Lagos on Tuesday evening following reports of sporadic gunshots and the alleged death of a senior chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), identified as Toba Ijaiya.

The reports, which circulated widely on social media and messaging platforms, claimed that Ijaiya, who was reportedly shot by unidentified gunmen two nights ago, died in an undisclosed hospital where doctors battled to save his life. .

The messages further alleged that gunshots were heard in parts of Mushin, raising fears of possible reprisal attacks by his loyalists.

Residents were urged in the viral messages to avoid unnecessary movement around the Mushin, Yaba and Fadeyi axis and remain security conscious.

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As anxiety spread, several residents were said to have sent text and WhatsApp messages to relatives, friends and loved ones, urging them to leave work early and return home before nightfall. Others advised family members living around Mushin to spend the night with relatives in safer locations, citing fears over the uncertainty surrounding the situation and the possibility of reprisals.

One of the widely circulated messages read: "There is a high likelihood of breakdown of law and order by his men. Plan your movement today and in the coming days, especially around the Yaba, Fadeyi, Mushin axis. Get yourself protected."

Another simply stated: "There is shooting in Mushin. Please remain where you are. Protect yourself".

The messages triggered apprehension across parts of the metropolis, with many commuters and residents making frantic calls to ascertain the situation on the ground.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abmbola Adebisi , said the command had no report of shooting in Mushin.

However, police sources told Vanguard that there was no cause for alarm, assuring residents that adequate security measures had been put in place to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, residents have appealed to security agencies to sustain heightened presence in the affected areas to reassure the public and prevent any possible reprisal attacks.

As of press time, the Lagos State Police Command had yet to officially confirm the reported death of the NURTW chieftain or the alleged shooting incident.