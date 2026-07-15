Nigeria: Court Grants Former Taraba Governor Darius Ishaku Permission to Travel Abroad On Health Grounds

The judge adjourned hearing until 5 October, ordering Mr Ishaku to return to the country before then.

The FCT High Court in Maitama, Abuja, on Tuesday, granted the former Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku permission to travel to Dubai for spine surgery.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the agency prosecuting him on fraud charges, did not object to Mr Ishaku's travel application.

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In the absence of any objection from the prosecution, the judge, Slyvanus Oriji, granted the application filed by Mr Ishaku.

Mr Oriji gave the ruling after Mr Ishaku's lawyer, Chris Umar, argued the application which he filed on 13 July.

The judge adjourned hearing until 5 October, ordering the defendant to return to the country before then.

The former governor, who was in office between 2015 and 2023, faces charges alongside the then-Permanent Secretary of the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs of Taraba State, Bello Yero, for alleged diversion of about N27 billion belonging to the Taraba State Government and some local governments in the state.

Witness testifies on more cash transactions

After the ruling granting Mr Ishaku permission to travel, the third prosecution witness, Taiwo Jones, resumed his testimony.

He testified on Monday that his company received the funds in tranches on the instructions of Mr Yero, the second defendant in the case.

On Tuesday, Mr Jones, who is an assistant cashier in the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs of Taraba State, said three Local Governments Areas of Taraba State - Gashaka, Donga and Zing - deposited a total of N110.5million into P3 Cornerstone Limited's account. The company belonged to Mr Jones.

Giving a breakdown of the transfers, Mr Jones said Gashaka LG deposited N35 million, Donga deposited N40.5 million, and Zing deposited N35 million. The funds were deposited on 29 July 2019.

"I withdrew the same amount (total sum), and the permanent secretary (Mr Yero) came to the bank with Dare Lawal. They confirmed the money, and I handed it over to them."

He also said Donga, Jalingo, Gashaka and Yorro deposited various amounts into his company's account, which he withdrew and gave to Mr Yero.

He added that, on 30 July 2019, both Donga LGA and a cashier of another local government deposited N30.5 million and N29 million, respectively, into P3 Cornerstone's account. The witness could not recall the other local government.

He added that Gassol Local Government deposited N73 million and Bali Local Government N50 million.

He also informed the court that a Blessed Springs Modern Communication deposited N4.4 million on 24 July 2019, which he reported to his superior.

"I reported to my superior, Babangida Hassan, the Director of Finance. On the same 24th July, 2019, he gave me the instruction on the account the money would be transferred to, based on the instruction from the above," the witness said.

The relationship between Blessed Springs Modern Communication and the case is unclear at this point. It is expected that the EFCC would disclose the company's relationship with the case in subsequent hearings.

On 19 August 2019, the witness company received a manager's cheque from Donga LG for N79.05 million, but only N73 million was paid into the account. Gashaka LG also transferred over N72,9 million, the witness said.

According to the witness, various LGs transferred over N575 million into his company's account, including N110 million by Blessed Springs Modern Communication.

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He said he handed the funds to Mr Yero, who received the cash alongside Mr Lawal (the first prosecution witness).

So far, three witnesses have testified in the case. The previous witnesses are Dare Ismail Lawal and Prince Onwuzunike.

Messrs Onwuzunike and Lawal, who told the court about their roles in the disbursement of the funds for which the EFCC is prosecuting the former governor and his co-defendant.

Mr Lawal, the first prosecution witness who previously worked for former Governor Ishaku's private business before serving as his personal assistant during his governorship, testified almost throughout last year. He testified elaborately on how he received millions on behalf of Mr Ishaku.

Testifying as the second prosecution witness in February, Mr Onwuzunike, who alluded to his personal relationship with the second defendant, Mr Yero, told the court that he received money through his account and withdrew it based on the directives of Mr Yero.