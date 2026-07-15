Nigeria: Trust NAF, Not Rumours, Air Force Spokesman Tells Nigerians

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has urged Nigerians to trust its official communications, saying every statement issued by the service is factual, verifiable and aimed at promoting national security.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, made the appeal while receiving the executive members of the Defence Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DECAN) on a courtesy visit to NAF Headquarters, Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the President of DECAN, Mr Sunday Odita, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Ejodame said misinformation and public scepticism often undermine the efforts of the military, stressing that the NAF remained committed to truthfulness, accuracy and credibility in all its public communications.

He illustrated the challenge with a personal story, recalling that even his father once doubted an official NAF statement because he believed it was merely what the military asked him to say.

"There are times when people simply do not believe what we say, and that can be quite painful.

"I remember joking with my father during a conversation about one of our official statements. He told a friend, 'That is just what they asked my son to say.'

"I had to ask him, 'Even you don't believe me?' Yet I was telling the truth," he said.

Ejodame said the experience strengthened his resolve to ensure every statement issued by the Directorate could withstand public scrutiny at any time.

"Since I became Director of Public Relations and Information, I cannot remember issuing any statement that was not truthful.

"Everything we release is something we can confidently defend today or even twenty years from now. We stand by the accuracy of our communications," he said.

He urged Nigerians to rely on official information released by the Air Force instead of rumours, misinformation and unverified social media reports.

According to him, the spread of false information can inadvertently aid terrorist groups by creating fear, confusion and distrust among citizens.

The NAF spokesman also commended defence correspondents for their professionalism and commitment to verifying facts before publication.

"There have been occasions when you received information but chose to withhold publication until we confirmed the facts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Rather than rush to publish unverified reports, you exercised restraint. That means a great deal, not only to the Nigerian Air Force but also to the nation," he said.

Earlier, DECAN President, Odita commended the NAF for its sacrifices in combating terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, oil theft and other security threats.

Odita said the association remained committed to ethical and responsible defence reporting, while calling for stronger collaboration through regular media briefings, improved access to information, operational engagements and capacity-building programmes.

He also disclosed that the association was concluding arrangements for the launch of The Defence Correspondent Journal and expressed optimism that the Nigerian Air Force would support the initiative.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation to promote credible information, enhance public understanding of military operations and contribute to national security.