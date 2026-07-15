Nigeria, U.S. Deepen Defence Ties to Tackle Terrorism, Regional Threats

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to strengthening defence cooperation with the United States to address terrorism, violent extremism and other emerging security threats.

Oluyede gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by the United States Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, Mr Frank Garcia, to the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Samaila Uba, on Tuesday in Abuja.

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The CDS, represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, AVM Francis Edosa, described the Nigeria-U.S. defence relationship as one built on mutual respect, shared democratic values and a common commitment to regional and global peace.

He acknowledged continued U.S. support to Nigeria in military training, intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism operations and institutional capacity development.

Oluyede said Africa's evolving security environment required stronger international partnerships to confront terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organised crime and other emerging threats.

He expressed confidence that Garcia's visit would further deepen bilateral defence cooperation and expand collaboration in areas of mutual strategic interest.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain committed to professionalism, regional stability and sustained engagement in pursuit of lasting peace and security within Nigeria and across Africa.

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Garcia, thanked the Defence Headquarters for the warm reception and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Nigeria.

He recognised Nigeria's pivotal role in promoting peace, stability and security across West Africa and the African continent.

The U.S. official commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their efforts in combating terrorism and other security challenges.

Garcia assured the Defence Headquarters of continued U.S. support through enhanced defence cooperation, security assistance and sustained strategic dialogue.

The meeting also provided an avenue for both sides to exchange views on prevailing regional security issues and to explore additional opportunities for defence collaboration to advance shared security objectives.