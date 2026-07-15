Nigeria: UN Envoy Jimoh Ibrahim Urges Makinde to Apologise to Abducted Oyo Schoolchildren, Teachers

Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Chairman of the UN Fifth Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Matters, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has urged Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to apologise to the abducted schoolchildren and their teachers, saying the state government must accept responsibility for ensuring the safety of its citizens.

Ibrahim made the call while congratulating Nigerians on the safe release of the kidnapped pupils, insisting that the governor should focus on the welfare of the victims and their families rather than seek international intervention.

The senator was reacting to Governor Makinde's reported appeal to the United Nations to investigate the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State.

In a statement issued by his media office in New York, Ibrahim argued that the UN has no mandate to intervene in the domestic security affairs of sovereign nations.

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"The United Nations does not interfere in the internal affairs of its member states. It is not an institution established to investigate domestic security incidents. Security within a country's territory remains the primary responsibility of the government at all levels," he said.

The former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs maintained that Makinde should publicly apologise to the affected pupils and teachers, describing such a move as an expression of empathy and accountable leadership.

"The first duty of government is the protection of lives and property. When that responsibility is challenged, leaders should identify with the victims, express genuine sympathy and provide the support necessary for their recovery," Ibrahim stated.

He further urged the Oyo State Government to provide support for the families of teachers who lost their lives during the incident, particularly by taking responsibility for the education and welfare of their children.

"If Oyo State requires additional financial support to care for these children and the families affected, the governor should make the need known. Nigerians are compassionate people and will readily support initiatives aimed at giving the victims a better future," he added.

Ibrahim also called on state governments across the country to strengthen efforts at safeguarding lives by investing in preventive security measures, improving collaboration with security agencies and ensuring that schools remain safe environments for learning.