Africa: All of Africa Today - July 15, 2026

EU Bans Sudan Gold Imports to Curb War Funding

The European Union has banned purchases, imports, and transfers of gold from Sudan, as well as exports of mercury and cyanide used in gold mining, in a bid to starve a key source of revenue for the country's civil war. The conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, which began in April 2023, has displaced more than 14 million people and left over 28 million facing acute hunger. The EU said the sanctions aim to reduce the financial resources sustaining the war, as much of Sudan's gold, much of it allegedly smuggled through neighbouring countries to global trading hubs, is believed to bankroll both sides of the conflict. Experts have warned that sanctions alone are unlikely to halt the trade unless major international gold trading hubs and regional transit routes also tighten enforcement against illicit Sudanese gold. International pressure has been increasing on the backers of this conflict to disengage as aid agencies estimate that more than 28 million people in Sudan are facing acute hunger.

WHO Warns Ebola Outbreak May Be Four Times Larger

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) and Uganda could be two to four times larger than official figures indicate, with many infections going unreported. Official figures show the virus has infected nearly 2,000 people and killed more than 700 so far. Health officials have said the virus is spreading faster than efforts to respond can keep up. The WHO has also raised concerns over a funding shortfall, having received less than half of the $115 million needed to combat the outbreak. It urged greater international support as many patients continue to die in their communities before reaching healthcare facilities.

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US Shifts Africa Strategy After Nigeria Troop Withdrawal

The United States has withdrawn most of its troops from northeastern Nigeria after a joint operation that killed a senior Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) leader and more than 170 fighters. US officials said that the drawdown reflects a shift towards supporting African-led counterterrorism efforts through intelligence sharing, training and logistics rather than large troop deployments. Analysts said the approach could become a model for future US security partnerships across Africa. However, they warned that military action alone will not defeat insurgencies without governments addressing the root causes of extremism.

Global Child Vaccination Progress Stalls, WHO Warns

Global childhood vaccination coverage improved slightly in 2025, with 90% of infants receiving at least one dose of the diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) vaccine and 85% completing the full three-dose series, according to new WHO and UNICEF estimates. However, progress has largely stalled below pre-pandemic levels, leaving 13.5 million children without a single vaccine dose and contributing to measles outbreaks in 57 countries as immunisation rates remain well below the 95% threshold needed to prevent transmission. WHO and UNICEF warned that conflict, poverty, vaccine hesitancy and declining international health funding continue to threaten immunisation programmes, calling for increased investment to reach vulnerable children and prevent avoidable disease outbreaks.

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Kenyan President Announces New Community-Led Policing Framework for Nairobi

President William Ruto has announced that Kenya will soon roll out the Nairobi Metropolitan Policing Framework to strengthen security through a more coordinated, community-led approach. The initiative seeks to place communities at the centre of policing by bringing together residents, community leaders, the National Police Service, county governments and other stakeholders to jointly identify security priorities and develop local solutions through consultation and public participation. Ruto said the new framework will enhance public safety, deepen trust between communities and security agencies, and contribute to safer neighbourhoods.