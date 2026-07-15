Fresh issues identified in the proposed law require a comprehensive review to ensure the framework aligns with Nigeria's security architecture.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday withdrew its earlier approval of a constitutional amendment bill seeking to establish state police, paving the way for a fresh consideration of a revised executive proposal transmitted by President Bola Tinubu.

The lawmakers also passed the new Executive Bill for second reading during plenary.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion moved by the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Francis Waive (APC, Delta), who invoked Order Nine, Rule 6 of the House Standing Orders to seek the reversal of the chamber's previous resolution.

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Mr Waive reminded lawmakers that the House had, on 11 June, approved constitutional amendments affecting several provisions of the 1999 Constitution, including those creating the legal basis for State Police Services.

He further recalled that on 9 July, the House constituted a 12-member Conference Committee to harmonise its position with the Senate's on the proposed state police framework.

However, he said, subsequent developments had made it necessary to revisit the legislation.

According to him, fresh issues identified in the proposed law require a comprehensive review to ensure the framework aligns with Nigeria's security architecture.

"New facts have emerged regarding the provisions of the bill, which necessitate a critical review and reconsideration of its clauses to align with national security structure," Mr Waive said.

He added that the House needed to rescind both its earlier passage of the bill and the decision establishing the Conference Committee on State Police Services.

Following a voice vote presided over by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, the House unanimously approved the motion, effectively setting aside its previous decision on the constitutional amendment.

Tinubu's revised proposal

Shortly after rescinding the earlier resolution, the House considered a fresh Executive Bill transmitted by President Bola Tinubu seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution to provide a constitutional framework for the establishment of State Police Services.

The bill, which the speaker read, passed second reading without opposition.

In a communication accompanying the proposal, President Tinubu said the legislation builds on previous efforts by the National Assembly while introducing additional safeguards to guide the operation of a dual policing system involving both the Nigeria Police Force and state police.

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He said the proposed amendment forms part of his administration's broader plan to restructure the country's security architecture in response to growing security challenges.

"The proposed legislation is a critical component of our administration's strategy to reorganise Nigeria's security architecture to better protect our citizens, and I am confident that the House of Representatives will act quickly to consider and pass this bill," the president said.

Mr Tinubu urged lawmakers to give the bill expedited consideration, describing it as essential to strengthening public safety and improving security nationwide.