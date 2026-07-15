Liberia: Boakai Orders End to Phebe Hospital Strike

After months of disruption that left thousands of Liberians without access to critical healthcare services, Phebe Referral Hospital officially reopened Tuesday following a direct intervention by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, whose emergency mandate compelled striking workers to return to their posts while launching a broader investigation into one of the country's most consequential health-sector disputes.

The reopening was marked by scenes of celebration and cautious optimism as health workers, community residents, church leaders, youth groups, women organizations and civil society activists gathered at the hospital compound for a massive clean-up exercise before patients began returning to the facility.

The development effectively ended a prolonged industrial action that had crippled one of Liberia's largest referral hospitals and exposed deep structural challenges within the country's public healthcare system.

"Our immediate concern was saving lives," one hospital official announced during the reopening ceremony. "Phebe Hospital is officially open today. Those assigned to the emergency room should go there. Those assigned to cleaning should begin their work so that patients can start receiving services again."

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The dispute did not emerge overnight.

Tensions between the Phebe Hospital Workers' Union and the hospital's administration reportedly began in January over a combination of grievances, including salary disparities, governance concerns, administrative decisions and broader issues affecting employee welfare.

As negotiations repeatedly failed, frustration among workers escalated into industrial action that gradually paralyzed operations at the referral hospital.

The situation deteriorated further following the arrest of three union officials, an incident that intensified public demonstrations and drew the involvement of civil society organizations, church leaders, youth groups and community women.

The shutdown soon evolved beyond a labor dispute into a humanitarian crisis.

Patients who ordinarily depended on Phebe Referral Hospital--including residents of Bong, Lofa, Nimba and neighboring counties--were forced to seek treatment elsewhere or, in many cases, went without timely medical care altogether.

Women and children were among those most severely affected.

"It was not easy," members of the Concerned Women of Suakoko recalled.

"People were dying. Pregnant women were delivering babies on the streets. Children were suffering. We stood our ground because we wanted to see this hospital reopen for our citizens."

The women described witnessing the death of a six-year-old child during the shutdown while pregnant women reportedly gave birth outside the hospital because emergency services were unavailable.

"It was painful for our community," they said.

Founded more than a century ago through missionary efforts and later expanded into one of the country's premier referral institutions, Phebe Hospital has long served as a cornerstone of healthcare delivery in central Liberia.

It provides specialist medical services to thousands of patients annually from Bong and neighboring counties. It has also served as an important training institution for healthcare professionals.

Its strategic location means that any prolonged disruption in services extends far beyond Bong County.

President Boakai's Intervention

Faced with mounting public concern and increasing reports of preventable suffering, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai convened an emergency meeting Monday involving senior government officials, health authorities and church leaders.

Following the meeting, he issued a firm directive ordering the immediate restoration of services.

"The health and well-being of our people must always come first," President Boakai declared.

"No disagreement should deny our citizens access to essential medical care."

The President simultaneously ordered the temporary recall of Medical Director Dr. Minnie Sankawulo-Ricks, Human Resource Director Jonathan Pewu and Assistant Human Resource Director Peter Gbelawoe pending administrative review.

He also established a special investigative committee, chaired by the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, with participation from the Ministry of Health, the governing churches and other stakeholders.

The committee has been tasked with determining the root causes of the dispute and recommending governance reforms.

President Boakai further warned against political interference in healthcare institutions, emphasizing that hospitals exist primarily to save lives rather than become arenas for institutional or political conflicts.

While the reopening represents an immediate victory for patients, analysts caution that reopening alone will not resolve the deeper institutional issues that produced the crisis.

Among the unresolved concerns are salary disparities, governance structures, employee welfare, administrative accountability and long-term financing.

Members of the Concerned Women of Suakoko urged the government to address payroll inequities affecting hospital employees.

"We want all workers to be placed on government payroll," they said.

"Some workers are on payroll while others are not, and this has caused grievances. We appeal to President Boakai to ensure all workers are treated fairly."

Their remarks underscore what many observers consider one of the structural weaknesses affecting Liberia's health sector--unequal employment arrangements within the same public institution.

Civil society organizations played a central mediating role throughout the crisis.

Aaron G. V. Juaquellie, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation for International Dignity (FIND), described the reopening as the result of sustained dialogue among community stakeholders, hospital workers, church leaders and government officials.

"To reach this point required collective effort," Juaquellie said.

"The women came onto the streets because they saw children and pregnant women suffering. We received reports that a woman delivered outside the hospital and that a child died during the crisis."

He welcomed President Boakai's investigative committee but stressed that significant questions remain.

"There are still issues to be addressed, including salary concerns and governance matters," he noted. "There will be several reports, including the church committee report, the audit report and the committee established by the President. These findings will help us understand the root causes of the crisis."

The Church's Influence

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The governing churches, which have historically maintained close ties with Phebe Hospital, also played an important role in resolving the impasse.

Rev. Obediah Canmue, President of the Bong Christian Association, described the reopening as an answer to weeks of prayer and engagement.

"We know what Phebe means to our people," Rev. Canmue said.

"The hospital has served Bong County for decades. Seeing people die because healthcare services were unavailable was heartbreaking."

Youth organizations also pledged support for restoring normal operations.

Suakoko District Youth President Martin praised young people for helping maintain peace throughout the dispute.

"The youth stood with the women and helped prevent further tensions," he said.

"We are happy that the hospital is reopening because our people need healthcare services."

Youth volunteers joined community members in cleaning the hospital compound while calling on hospital authorities to provide basic logistical support for volunteers participating in the recovery effort.

As security officers gradually withdrew from the compound and health workers resumed their stations, optimism returned to a community that had endured months of uncertainty.

For thousands of residents across central Liberia, the reopening represents more than the end of a labor dispute--it marks the restoration of a vital lifeline.

Yet the broader lesson extends beyond Phebe Hospital itself.

The crisis has exposed longstanding weaknesses in the country's healthcare governance while highlighting the enormous human cost of prolonged institutional conflicts.