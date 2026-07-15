Liberia: Residents Accuse JFK of Burning Medical Waste

The country's largest referral hospital has become the focus of a growing public health controversy after residents of Upper Sinkor accused the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFKMC) of openly burning infectious medical waste and exposing nearby communities to toxic smoke.

Residents living behind the hospital's perimeter fence allege that thick, black smoke accompanied by a strong chemical odor regularly blankets their homes, schools, churches, and businesses, particularly during the early morning and late evening hours. They claim the pollution has forced families to remain indoors and has contributed to respiratory illnesses, especially among children.

The community is calling for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ministry of Health to urgently investigate the matter. JFKMC management, however, has denied the allegations.

Residents told reporters that for weeks they have observed plumes of smoke rising from behind the hospital compound, which they believe result from the burning of medical waste, including used syringes, blood-stained bandages, expired medicines, placentas, and other hazardous materials.

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Madam Estella Johnson, a mother of three and a longtime resident of the community, described the situation as unbearable.

"We can hardly breathe because the smoke enters our homes. Our children are coughing almost every day because of the smell. JFK is supposed to heal people, not make the entire community sick," she said.

Her concerns were echoed by other residents.

Madam Yassah Jones, a mother of four, expressed fears about the long-term health effects of the alleged pollution.

"This situation is seriously affecting us. The hospital management needs to take this matter seriously before it creates a permanent public health crisis," she said.

Some elderly residents said the problem has persisted for years.

James Varney, 75, alleged that the practice has been ongoing for a long time.

"This happens almost every day," Varney claimed. "In the past, they even dumped human remains and other waste materials behind the hospital."

Mary Dennis, 35, said the issue poses particular risks to vulnerable members of the community.

"Medical waste must be handled with extreme care because it is highly hazardous," she said. "If the Government, the EPA, and JFK management fail to address this problem, the community will be forced to take action."

Another resident, Morrison Green, 60, described the alleged open-air burning as unacceptable.

"It is completely wrong for the country's main referral hospital, located in the middle of a residential community, to openly burn infectious waste," he said.

Responding to the allegations, Dr. Kirsten Fanya Kosti, Technical Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of JFKMC, denied that the hospital engages in open-air burning.

He said all medical waste is processed using facilities specifically designed for healthcare waste management.

According to Dr. Kosti, smoke generated by the hospital's manual incinerator is released through a specially designed high-level vent, while the hospital's modern mechanical incinerator produces steam rather than smoke.

He explained that JFK operates two incinerators--a manual fuel-powered unit and an electricity-powered mechanical incinerator.

Waste, he said, is first segregated by trained hygienists before being transported to the disposal site, where certified operators manage the incineration process in accordance with established safety protocols.

Dr. Kosti added that the hospital has not received any formal complaints from residents and questioned why community members chose to speak to the media before bringing their concerns directly to hospital management.

He said management would have welcomed the opportunity to jointly investigate the allegations with the affected residents.

Public health experts note that there is an important distinction between controlled, high-temperature incineration and open burning.

According to health experts, open burning of medical waste occurs at relatively low temperatures and can release dangerous pollutants, including dioxins, furans, toxic heavy metals such as mercury and lead, and fine particulate matter. Long-term exposure to these pollutants has been associated with respiratory diseases, certain cancers, birth defects, immune system disorders, and contamination of soil and water sources.

Experts further note that Liberia's environmental laws and the World Health Organization's (WHO) Guidelines on the Safe Management of Healthcare Waste prohibit the open burning of healthcare waste and recommend the use of licensed high-temperature incinerators, autoclaves, or other approved treatment technologies.

The controversy comes less than a year after hopes were raised that JFK's long-standing waste management challenges had been addressed.

In October 2025, House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon dedicated a newly constructed incinerator valued at more than US$31,000 at the hospital.

During the dedication ceremony, JFK Chief Executive Officer Dr. Linda A. Birch disclosed that, before the construction of the facility, the hospital had been spending thousands of dollars each month on private medical waste disposal services. Chief Medical Officer Dr. John E. Tamba estimated those costs at more than US$7,000 monthly.

At the ceremony, Speaker Koon described JFK as "the nation's final hope for medical care" and emphasized the need to properly maintain the facility.

Nine months later, residents say they remain concerned.

Martha Stubberfield, another resident and mother of three, questioned why black smoke continues to rise from behind the hospital despite the installation of the new incinerator.

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"If a new incinerator was built, why are we still seeing smoke? Is the machine broken, or is it simply not being operated properly?" she asked.

It remains unclear whether the incinerator commissioned in October 2025 is currently non-operational, functioning below capacity, or otherwise experiencing technical challenges, as hospital management declined to comment on its current operational status.

Frustrated by what they describe as months of inaction, Upper Sinkor residents have issued a three-point demand.

First, they are calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to immediately launch an independent investigation, conduct comprehensive air and soil quality testing, and enforce environmental regulations, including imposing sanctions if violations are established.

Second, they want the Ministry of Health to ensure that JFK fully complies with Liberia's National Healthcare Waste Management Guidelines and publicly disclose its healthcare waste management plan.

Finally, they are urging JFK Medical Center to provide a transparent explanation of its current waste disposal practices, disclose the operational status of the incinerator commissioned in October 2025, and, if any open-air burning is occurring, immediately cease the practice.

Community leaders warned that if authorities fail to act promptly, residents will consider organizing peaceful protests, blocking waste disposal routes, and pursuing legal action to protect what they describe as their constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment.