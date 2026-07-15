Liberia: 'A Gift of Compassion' - Emmanuel Nuku Reeves Foundation Donates 200 Bags of Rice and 200 Gallons of Oil to Residents of Grand Bassa for July 26

Grand Bassa — The Emmanuel Nuku Reeves Foundation has launched the distribution of 200 bags of 25kg rice and 200 gallons of vegetable oil to vulnerable residents across Grand Bassa County as part of its humanitarian support activities marking Liberia's 179th Independence Day celebration.

The initiative is aimed at providing relief to some of the county's most vulnerable groups, including visually impaired persons, elderly citizens, and other disadvantaged community members who continue to face economic challenges.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, the Foundation's Grand Bassa Focal Person, Elton Wroinbee Tiah, said the gesture was carried out on behalf of Mr. Emmanuel Nuku Reeves as a way of ensuring that vulnerable citizens receive support during the Independence Day celebration.

"I have come to represent my boss, Mr. Emmanuel Nuku Reeves. He wants to ensure that a few people get something to eat as the July 26 celebration will be observed in Grand Bassa," Tiah said.

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He added that the initiative reflects the Foundation's commitment to giving back to communities and standing with people who are most in need.

The distribution is being coordinated by Tiah to ensure that the food packages reach the intended beneficiaries in a transparent and orderly manner.

Beneficiaries, including elderly citizens and visually impaired residents, expressed appreciation for the support, describing it as timely assistance ahead of Liberia's Independence Day celebration.

The Emmanuel Nuku Reeves Foundation said it remains committed to promoting compassion, dignity, and community support through continued humanitarian interventions across Grand Bassa County and beyond.