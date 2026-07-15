Liberia: House Passes Resolution for 16 New Electoral Districts As Dillon, Bility Question Move

Capitol Building — Several members of the House of Representatives have raised serious concerns over the manner in which a controversial resolution seeking to increase Liberia's electoral constituencies from 73 to 89 was passed, arguing that the voting process failed to reflect the constitutional importance of the matter.

Procedure Questioned as House Remains Resolute

The lawmakers, particularly representatives from less populated counties, contended that the resolution should have been decided through a recorded hand count or roll-call vote instead of a voice vote, commonly referred to as a "yeah" vote. According to them, a matter that seeks to alter the country's electoral representation deserved a transparent and verifiable voting process.

Despite those objections, the House proceeded to pass the resolution after Margibi County Electoral District #2 Representative Ivar K. Jones moved for its passage, after Speaker Richard had confirmed from the House clerical office that 50 members had affixed their signatures to the document.

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The resolution, submitted by the House Committee on Elections and Inauguration, prescribes a new constitutional framework for the reapportionment of electoral constituencies in Liberia. It seeks to implement Articles 39, 80(d), and 80(e) of the 1986 Constitution by establishing a population-based standard that will guide the National Elections Commission (NEC) in redrawing constituency boundaries using the certified results of the 2022 National Population and Housing Census.

Several lawmakers, however, questioned both the voting procedure and the reported number of signatures supporting the measure. Representatives from counties with relatively smaller populations openly expressed opposition during deliberations but were informed by House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon that the proper way to register their disagreement was through their votes.

Among those who challenged the process was Grand Gedeh County Electoral District #3 Representative Jacob C. Debee, who filed a motion for reconsideration after the resolution was declared passed. His motion, however, was denied by the Speaker.

Contention for Verification

Debee argued that given the constitutional significance of the resolution, the House should have conducted a public verification exercise before declaring it adopted.

"Based on the nature of this document, there was a need for verification. The name of every lawmaker, according to his or her county and district, should have been called in plenary to confirm whether they actually signed the resolution," Rep. Debee, who was critical on the floor during the passage of the Resolution told FrontPage Africa the background of his concern.

He further maintained that such a process would have enhanced transparency and public confidence in the Legislature's decision, recalling that the House adopted a similar verification procedure during past proceedings of similar nature.

"The same verification process was used during past proceedings wherein every member's name was called to confirm his or her position. This matter deserved the same level of transparency," Debee said.

The Grand Gedeh lawmaker also criticized the work of the House Committee on Elections and Inauguration, alleging that members of the Legislature were never provided with the committee's report before the resolution was drafted and brought to the floor.

"The committee's report was not shared with members before the resolution was crafted. We should have had the opportunity to review the report and make our contributions before such an important document came to the floor," he argued.

Debee additionally disputed the claim that 50 lawmakers had signed the resolution, insisting that without publicly verifying the signatures during the plenary session, there was no independent way of confirming whether the reported number accurately reflected the support of members.

"Without publicly verifying those signatures in open session, I dispute the claim that 50 lawmakers even signed that Resolution," he stated.

The Committee's Report

Accordingly, in its report, the Committee points out that the constitutional obligation to reapportion constituencies became mandatory following the validation of the 2022 census, which recorded Liberia's population at 5,250,187, compared to 3,476,608 in the 2008 census, representing a population increase of approximately 51 percent.

The report states that Liberia has relied on constituency boundaries created following the 2008 national census, which produced the current 73 electoral districts used in the 2011, 2017 and 2023 general elections.

Lawmakers said the current map no longer reflects the country's demographic realities and must now be reviewed in keeping with constitutional requirements.

Under the newly adopted resolution, the Legislature prescribed a population-tier formula that will serve as the national standard for constituency reapportionment pursuant to Article 80(d) of the Constitution.

By this, the NEC will be responsible for applying the formula to the certified 2022 census data and delineating new constituency boundaries in accordance with Article 80(e).

The resolution establishes four population tiers. Counties with populations between 0 and 130,000 will receive no additional constituency, while counties with populations between 130,001 and 310,000 will receive one additional constituency.

It also indicates that counties with populations between 310,001 and 700,000 will receive two additional constituencies, while counties with populations exceeding 700,001 will receive three additional constituencies.

Applied to the certified 2022 census, the formula would increase Liberia's electoral constituencies from 73 to 89, adding 16 new constituencies while remaining below the constitutional maximum of 100 constituencies.

No Discrimination, Committee Clarifies

The Committee clarifies that the tier system does not favor or discriminate against any county but instead applies an objective mathematical formula based solely on certified population figures.

"The schedule does not name a county, reward a county, or punish a county," the report states, adding that each county's entitlement will be determined only after the NEC places its certified population within the prescribed population tiers.

NEC's Duties Amid Warning Against Political Interference

The resolution also directs the NEC to ensure that every constituency is located wholly within a single county, as required under Article 80(e) of the Constitution, and prohibits constituencies from crossing county boundaries.

It further bars lawmakers, committees, caucuses or any political actors from influencing the technical process once the Legislature has prescribed the population standard.

The Committee warned against political interference and gerrymandering, describing it as a corruption of the constitutional reapportionment process because it transforms an exercise intended to protect citizens into one designed to protect political power.

To safeguard transparency, the resolution requires the NEC to apply the prescribed formula without alteration and mandates that any attempt by legislative or political actors to influence constituency boundaries outside the legal process be made public and carry no legal effect.

Overwhelmingly Endorsed by Committee Members

The House Committee on Elections and Inauguration, chaired by Sinoe County Electoral Representative Thomas Romeo Quioh of Sinoe County Electoral District #1, submitted the report after reviewing the constitutional provisions governing reapportionment and the findings of the certified 2022 National Population and Housing Census. The report was endorsed by committee members before being presented to the Plenary.

Decision

With 50 members of that august body endorsing the document through their respective signatures, a motion was proffered by Margibi County Electoral District 2 Representative, Ivar K. Jones for the passage; hence, the decision was made through a 'YEAH' vote.

With passage in the House, the proposed resolution will now be transmitted to the Liberian Senate for concurrence. Upon the Senate's concurrence, it will become the Legislature's official prescription under Article 80(d), providing the way forward for additional electoral districts.

Sen. Dillon, Rep. Bility Raise Red Flag

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon and Nimba County District 7 Representative, Musa Hassan Bility also expressed concern over the House of Representatives' approval of the proposal for additional legislative seats, emphasizing that the Liberian Constitution clearly defines the distinct responsibilities of the Legislature and the National Elections Commission (NEC).

They claimed that the Legislature does not possess the constitutional authority to determine, assign, or distribute legislative seats among Liberia's counties. Rather.

The Mon its constitutional mandate under Article 80(d) of the 1986 Constitution is limited to establishing the population threshold for representation following the conduct of a national population census.

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"The Legislature has no authority to set and assign legislative seats by counties. Its role is to establish the population threshold based on the results of a duly conducted national census," Senator Dillon said publicly.

The Senator further explained that Article 80(e) of the Constitution vests the responsibility for the apportionment of legislative constituencies and seats exclusively in the National Elections Commission (NEC), stating further that once the Legislature establishes the constitutional population threshold, it is the NEC that must determine the allocation of seats in accordance with census results and the applicable electoral laws.

The Montserrado lawmaker stressed that this constitutional separation of responsibilities is intended to preserve the independence, transparency, and fairness of Liberia's electoral process by preventing political interference in constituency and seat allocation.

He reaffirmed that any proposal inconsistent with the constitutional framework should receive careful legal scrutiny before becoming law.

"We will set this matter straight and right should the issue be brought before the Senate from the House of Representatives," Senator Dillon asserted.

The Senator called on all branches of government to adhere strictly to the Constitution and respect the independent constitutional mandate of the National Elections Commission in matters relating to electoral boundaries and legislative seat apportionment.

Rep. Bility's Questions Decision

Similarly, Nimba County Electoral District 7 Representative, Musa Hassan Bility, opined that Legislature has no authority to set and assign legislative seats by counties; the Legislature can only set threshold from new population figures after the conduct of national census in accordance with Article 80 (d).

It is the authority and function of the National Elections Commission to determine "apportionment" of SEATS in keeping with the THRESHOLD set by the Legislature. Article 80 (e).

"And by the way ... how is the setting of threshold and/or the apportioning of seats a national priority at this moment?" Bility questions the decision.

"Let me state clearly now that we will lobby the Senate to set the record straight and fight to table this issue when or if brought before the Senate from the House of Representatives," he added.