Liberia: Senate Launches Probe Into Alleged Withholding of Counties' Concession Funds

Monrovia — The Plenary of the Liberian Senate has launched a probe into the alleged failure of the Government of Liberia, through the executive to disburse funds to counties as shares from millions of dollars collected from concession companies operating in their respective areas.

Plenary is the highest decision-making body of the Senate.

Lawmakers took the action following the submission of a commission from Senator Simeon Taylor of Grand Cape Mount County on Tuesday, July 14.

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Senator Taylor is the Chairman of the Senate committee on Lands, Mines, Energy and Natural Resources.

Senator Taylor recalled that on June 22 and 29 2026 respectively, separate letters of invitation were sent to authorities of the Ministries of Finance & Development Planning, Local Government and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) by the Joint Committee comprising the Committees on Lands & Mines and Concession & Investment.

He added that in the both letters of invitation, the Joint Committee requested the three (3) entities to appear for the purpose of holding discussions on the status and effective implementation of Part IV of the Local Government Act entitled: Natural Resource Revenues Sharing and Sections 4.1, 4.2, 4.3, 4.3.1, 4.3.2, 4.3.3 and 4.3.4 thereof.

However, Senator Taylor noted that these officials failed to appear up to present.

"We present our compliments and herewith forward on behalf of the Joint Committee cited above on the need to have the following agencies, the Ministries of Finance & Development Planning, Local Government and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), to be brought before the Plenary of the Liberian Senate to provide detailed report on Cape Mount's share and other counties share of funds received from concessions operating in the counties as stipulated by the concessions.

Senator Taylor disclosed that Part IV and other Sections of the Local Government Act as obligate Central Government to remit certain percentage of revenues generated from concessionaires, to the counties and certain percentage to counties holding/hosting concession operations.

He added that in the thinking of members of the Joint Committee, the effective implementation of the portions of the Local Government Act as cited herein is a very important step to the development of the various counties and therefore cannot be overemphasized.

"We beseech the intervention of the Plenary of the Liberian Senate for a full report on their legitimate funds that is needed to address pressing development undertakings."

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He stressed the need for the Senate to elevate the matter to ensure that the relevant authorities provide detailed explanation as to the status and effective implementation of Part IV of the Local Government Act entitled: Natural Resource Revenues Sharing and Sections 4.1, 4.2. 4.3, 4.3.1, 4.3.2, 4.3.3 and 4.3.4 thereof.

Meanwhile, the Senate has mandated its Joint Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget and Public Accounts to launch a probe into the matter and report subsequently.