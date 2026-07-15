Liberia: Supreme Court Clears Path for Peter Bon Jallah Trial As State's Venue Challenge Fails

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia has paved the way for the continuation of criminal proceedings against former National Security Agency (NSA) Special Assistant Peter Bon Jallah after rejecting the Government's attempt to halt the trial and transfer the case from Montserrado County.

In a ruling delivered by Chambers Justice Yussif D. Kaba, the Supreme Court declined to issue an Alternative Writ of Certiorari sought by the Ministry of Justice, effectively allowing Criminal Court "E" Judge Golda Bonah-Elliott to proceed with the case at the Temple of Justice.

The decision represents a significant procedural setback for state prosecutors, who had petitioned the Supreme Court after Criminal Court "E" denied their motion for a change of venue.

Prosecutors argued that extensive media coverage of the case--including discussions on radio stations, online news platforms, and social media--had created an atmosphere that could compromise the selection of an impartial jury in Montserrado County.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Government also cited concerns raised by the alleged victim's custodian, who claimed that publicity surrounding the case had resulted in intimidation, perceived threats, and unwanted approaches connected to the matter.

However, Judge Bonah-Elliott rejected the prosecution's request to relocate the case, as well as a subsequent motion seeking reconsideration of her ruling.

Dissatisfied with the lower court's decision, the Ministry of Justice petitioned the Supreme Court, arguing that the trial judge had abused her discretion and that immediate intervention was necessary before the case proceeded further.

After reviewing the petition and supporting records, Justice Kaba refused to grant the extraordinary writ, leaving the lower court's ruling intact.

The decision underscores the Supreme Court's longstanding position that certiorari is an extraordinary remedy reserved for exceptional circumstances and is not intended to serve as a substitute for ordinary appellate review simply because a party disagrees with a trial court's ruling.

As a result, prosecutors must now return to Criminal Court "E" and continue presenting their case before Judge Bonah-Elliott.

The case has drawn significant public attention due to the gravity of the charges against Jallah, including statutory rape, gang rape, and kidnapping. The allegations remain before the court and have not been proven.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Jallah has consistently denied all accusations and continues to enjoy the constitutional presumption of innocence unless and until proven guilty in a court of competent jurisdiction.

The case originated in January 2026 following Jallah's arrest while serving as Special Assistant to the Director of the National Security Agency.

According to court records, the Liberia National Police launched an investigation through its Women and Children Protection Section after receiving a complaint involving a minor. Following the investigation, police charged Jallah and forwarded the matter to court.

He subsequently appeared before the Monrovia City Court, where he denied the allegations and was remanded pending further judicial proceedings.

With the Supreme Court declining to intervene, attention now shifts back to Criminal Court "E," where the prosecution and defense are expected to continue litigating one of the country's most closely watched criminal cases.