Nigeria: President Tinubu Greets Babatunde Ogala, SAN, At 65

document

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sends warm greetings to Babatunde Kwame Ogala, SAN, a distinguished legal luminary and committed party stalwart, on his 65th birthday, describing him as a patriotic Nigerian whose career has been defined by professionalism, integrity, loyalty, and selfless service.

President Tinubu acknowledges Ogala's remarkable contributions to advancing democratic governance and the growth of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ogala had served with distinction as the party's Head of Legal. He also served as Vice Chairman of the Legal Directorate of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council and as Coordinator of the legal team at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, through the Supreme Court.

The President notes that Ogala's exceptional legal expertise, strategic counsel, and unwavering commitment to justice played a significant role in strengthening the legal foundation of APC's successful 2023 presidential campaign and upholding the integrity of Nigeria's democratic process.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The President says his accomplishments at the Bar and within the APC remain a source of inspiration to younger generations of lawyers and political leaders.

President Tinubu also commends the celebrant for his dedicated service as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Lagos State University (LASU), where he has continued to champion academic excellence, sound governance, and institutional development.

"As you mark this significant milestone, I pray that Almighty God will increase your wisdom and grant you more years in good health in your commitment to the ideals of justice and good governance," the President states.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

July 14, 2026