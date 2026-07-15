Liberia: FLY Launches Reform Initiatives

The President of the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY), Duku Jallah, has unveiled an ambitious decentralization agenda aimed at shifting leadership, resources, and decision-making from Monrovia to the counties, with nationwide County Youth Elections scheduled for September 26, 2026, in the 11 counties where democratic youth leadership structures have yet to be established.

Speaking at a press conference in Monrovia on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, Jallah described the initiative as a historic milestone in transforming Liberia's premier youth institution into a truly grassroots organization that reflects the aspirations of young people across all 15 counties.

He said the elections form part of a broader institutional reform program designed to strengthen local ownership, expand youth participation, and ensure that county youth leaders are democratically elected and accountable to the communities they serve.

"For nearly five decades, the Federation of Liberian Youth has played an important role in representing the aspirations of young Liberians," Jallah said. "Today, we begin a new chapter by building a Federation that is closer to the young people it exists to serve."

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Ending the 'Monrovia Institution' Perception

Jallah said a central pillar of his reform agenda is addressing the longstanding perception that FLY has functioned primarily as a Monrovia-based institution with limited presence and influence in the counties.

He acknowledged that while the Federation has benefited from decades of committed leadership, many young people outside the capital continue to feel disconnected from its governance and day-to-day activities.

"Too often, when people think about FLY, they think only of activities in Monrovia, decisions made in Monrovia, and leadership concentrated in Monrovia," he said. "That perception tells us that we must do more to ensure that every county sees itself reflected in this institution."

According to Jallah, the September elections will establish democratically elected County Youth Presidents and county leadership teams capable of mobilizing young people, engaging local authorities, coordinating development initiatives, and representing youth on County Councils and other local governance platforms.

"Our vision is that no county should have to wait for Monrovia to speak on behalf of its young people when it has leaders elected by, accountable to, and working for the youth of that county," he added.

Counties to Gain Financial Autonomy

Beyond political decentralization, Jallah announced what he described as one of the Federation's most significant institutional reforms: financial autonomy for county chapters.

For the first time in FLY's history, each county chapter will establish its own bank account to manage membership dues and locally generated revenue.

Under the new arrangement, funds raised within a county will remain under the control of that county's leadership to finance local administration, youth programs, and development initiatives, in accordance with the Federation's financial management and accountability policies.

"Leadership must be matched by resources," Jallah said. "Genuine local ownership is only possible when county structures have both democratic legitimacy and the financial capacity to serve the young people they represent."

The reform marks a departure from the previous system, under which financial management was largely centralized in Monrovia.

Transparent Electoral Process

Jallah said participation in the County Youth Elections will be based on a transparent membership registration process.

Only youth organizations officially registered with FLY in their respective counties will be eligible to participate in the elections, a measure intended to establish a credible membership register and ensure fairness throughout the electoral process.

To oversee the elections, the Federation has established several independent bodies, including the National County Youth Elections Steering Committee, chaired by former YMCA National Secretary Edward Gboe.

The committee includes representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Elections Commission (NEC), the Ministry of Local Government, and the Liberia Civil Society Council.

FLY has also appointed Abdullah Konneh as Chairperson of the National Membership Committee to supervise nationwide membership registration and verification, while Emmanuel Kettor will chair the Independent County Youth Elections Commission, which will oversee nominations, voting, results, and electoral integrity.

Jallah thanked the National Elections Commission for providing technical assistance in developing the County Youth Elections Framework, describing the partnership as critical to strengthening democratic governance within the youth sector.

Strengthening Grassroots Representation

Established by law nearly 48 years ago, the Federation of Liberian Youth serves as Liberia's umbrella youth organization, representing young people and promoting their participation in national development and governance.

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Over the years, however, concerns have persisted over limited grassroots participation, centralized decision-making, and weak county-level structures. Previous internal elections also sparked debate over governance and electoral credibility, leading to renewed calls for reforms to strengthen transparency, accountability, and institutional legitimacy.

The September 26 elections are expected to establish democratic county leadership structures in the remaining 11 counties, extending elected representation nationwide and reinforcing FLY's role as the national voice of Liberia's youth.

Jallah said the reforms are intended to ensure that future generations no longer view the Federation as an institution centered solely in Monrovia.

"Our ambition is simple," he concluded. "Within the next few years, no young Liberian should say that FLY is a Monrovia institution. They should see FLY in every county, led by people they elected, supported by resources managed locally, and working every day to advance the interests of young people where they live."