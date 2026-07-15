Liberia: Dr. Maparyan to Serve As Bcu 5th Commencement Speaker

Bong County University (BCU) set to graduate 135 students during its fifth commencement convocation on Saturday, 18 July 2026, with the President of the University of Liberia, Dr Layli Maparyan, set to deliver the keynote address.

The ceremony is set to take place at the university's main campus in Gbarnga on July 18, 2026, signaling a major milestone for the institution as it continues its transition from Bong County Technical College to a fully-fledged public university.

The declaration was made by the Dean of Admissions, Records and Registration, Mr. Ebee Kollie, during the university's fifth baccalaureate service held on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

Speaking on behalf of the university administration, Mr. Kollie said all preparations for the graduation had been completed and that the institution is set to host what he described as a successful and memorable event.

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Following its transition to public university, BCU 5th commencement ceremony is expected to attract government officials, university presidents, development partners, members of the diplomatic community, students and their families.

According to the university administration, graduates from four colleges will receive bachelor's degrees in their various academic disciplines. Mr. Kollie said the Sumo Moye College of Health and Natural Sciences will produce the largest number of graduates. A total of 72 students are expected to receive degrees from the college, including 32 men and 40 women.

The Joseph Boakai College of Agriculture will graduate 39 students, made up of 30 men and nine women. The William Gabriel Kpoleh College of Education will award degrees to 21 students, including 19 men and two women.

Meanwhile, the Gormalone Walker College of Information will graduate three students, consisting of two men and one woman.

The University officials said all 135 students have fulfilled the requirements for bachelor's degrees in their respective programmes.

Mr. Kollie also disclosed that Dr. Layli Maparyan, President of the University of Liberia, is the selected fifth commencement speaker.

Her participation in the ceremony is expected to draw national attention because of her position as the head of Liberia's oldest public university and her growing influence in higher education.

Dr Maparyan became the 16th President of the University of Liberia in January 2025 after she was appointed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Her appointment was widely seen as historic because she became only the third woman to lead the institution since its establishment more than 160 years ago.

Before taking over the leadership of the University of Liberia, Dr Maparyan served as Executive Director of the Wellesley Centers for Women in Massachusetts, United States.

She is internationally known for her work in psychology, Africana studies, gender studies and womanist thought.

Dr. Maparyan earned a doctorate degree in psychology from Temple University and later obtained a master's degree in psychology from Pennsylvania State University.

She also graduated from Spelman College with a degree in philosophy.

Prior to becoming president of the University of Liberia, she held teaching and research positions at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia.

Throughout her academic career, she has focused her research on issues affecting women, African communities and social development.

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She is married to a Liberian and previously served as a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Liberia in 2010.

Since taking office, Dr Maparyan has introduced several initiatives aimed at addressing challenges at the University of Liberia.

Among her first priorities was the implementation of a 100-day vision plan intended to improve infrastructure, strengthen administration and enhance academic programmes.

Her administration has also focused on improving enrolment procedures and modernizing the university's operations.

One of her major academic initiatives has been the introduction of a psychology program designed to help Liberia respond to growing concerns over mental health.

University officials have said the programme is expected to train professionals who can contribute to addressing mental health issues across the country.