Liberia: Christ Embassy Tvet School Graduates 835

Christ Embassy Vocational School has graduated 835 students during its 10th cycle graduation ceremony, further strengthening its reputation as one of Liberia's leading institutions for technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

The colorful ceremony, held on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at Christ Embassy Church on Duport Road, brought together graduates, families, educators, church leaders, government officials, and community stakeholders to celebrate a new generation of skilled Liberians prepared to contribute meaningfully to national development.

The graduates completed training in a wide range of practical and market-driven disciplines, including Catering, Beauty Care, Tailoring, Interior Decoration, Electrical Installation, Plumbing, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Soap Making, Satellite Installation, Hospitality, Fashion Design, Construction, Music, and Bio Digester Technology.

The graduation figures reflected the institution's growing impact, with 203 students graduating from the Beauty Care Department, 185 from Catering, 81 from Tailoring, and dozens more completing programs in construction, electrical work, plumbing, ICT, soap making, and other technical trades.

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Serving as guest speaker on behalf of the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Assistant Minister Ophelia J. S. Kennedy praised the graduates for their dedication and perseverance, encouraging them to become ambassadors of excellence in their communities.

"Today is not simply the end of your training program; it is the beginning of a new chapter filled with opportunity, responsibility, and purpose," she told the graduates.

Minister Kennedy emphasized that technical and vocational education is not a second choice but a powerful pathway to independence, dignity, employment creation, and national development.

"Vocational education is a primary choice. It equips individuals with practical, market-driven skills that can transform lives, families, communities, and the nation," she said.

Speaking on the theme, "Empowering Lives through TVET for Sustainable Development," she urged graduates to apply their newly acquired skills with purpose, integrity, and a commitment to serving others.

She also encouraged them to mentor others within their communities, noting that true empowerment grows when knowledge and skills are shared.

One of the most inspiring moments of the ceremony came through testimonies from graduates who shared how their training had transformed their lives.

A graduate from the Beauty Care Department told the audience that she entered the institution with little practical knowledge but has now gained confidence in hairstyling, pedicure, nail care, lashes, and other beauty services.

"I came here knowing nothing, but today I can proudly say, 'Check me out.' I can work, serve clients, and earn from the skills I have acquired," she said.

A graduate from the Construction Department shared a similar experience, explaining that he joined the program without knowledge of block laying and other construction techniques but is now equipped with practical skills to build a future for himself.

"I came here empty, but today I am proud of myself. I have learned construction, block laying, and practical skills that can help me earn a living," he said.

Another graduate from the Tailoring and Fashion Design Department proudly demonstrated the ability to produce trousers, shirts, uniforms, and other garments, highlighting the practical benefits of the training received.

Delivering special remarks, Varney Brown challenged graduates to move beyond acquiring skills and focus on using those skills to generate income and create opportunities.

He reminded them that their skills are valuable assets that must be actively applied through employment, self-employment, or entrepreneurship.

In a major highlight of the ceremony, Brown announced a proposed partnership initiative aimed at helping graduates transition from training into business ownership, job readiness, internships, and employment opportunities.

"Many people learn skills, but the challenge is turning those skills into income. This partnership will help graduates become work-ready, entrepreneurial, and connected to opportunities," he said.

The proposed collaboration would include entrepreneurship training, workplace preparation, and internship placements with potential employers -- an initiative expected to further strengthen the school's contribution to graduate success.

Kennedy also commended Pastor Alfred Manson and Christ Embassy Church in Liberia for establishing a vocational institution that focuses not only on technical skills but also character development, discipline, and purpose.

"You are developing minds, bodies, and souls. This is a holistic ministry that is empowering people to become productive citizens," she said.

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Pastor Alfred Manson, Senior Pastor of Christ Embassy Church in Liberia and founder of Christ Embassy Vocational School, was recognized for his vision in creating an institution that continues to equip hundreds of Liberians with practical skills for self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods.

With 835 graduates in a single cycle, Christ Embassy Vocational School has demonstrated its growing contribution to Liberia's workforce development and economic empowerment efforts.

As graduates proudly marched across the stage, the ceremony represented more than an academic milestone; it was a celebration of transformation, resilience, and hope.

For many graduates, the occasion marked the beginning of a new journey -- one where they are no longer waiting for opportunities but are equipped to create them for themselves, their families, and their communities.

Christ Embassy Vocational School continues to serve as a beacon of practical education in Liberia, empowering lives through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) while preparing a new generation of skilled, confident, and independent citizens.