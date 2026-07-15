Liberia: AME Varsity to Launch Campus-Based Mental Health, Psychosocial Support Program

The African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) has announced the rollout of a comprehensive Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) Program in partnership with Haven of Hope Counseling and Therapeutic Services, marking a significant milestone in the University's commitment to promoting the well-being of its students, faculty, and staff.

The initiative, which is expected to commence on August 1, 2026, follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between AMEU and Haven of Hope Counseling and Therapeutic Services. The partnership is designed to provide structured mental health care, psychosocial support, awareness, and capacity-building services that respond to the growing need for emotional resilience and wellness within academic communities.

Speaking on the initiative, AME University President, Rev. Alvin E. Attah, described the partnership as a landmark achievement in the University's ongoing efforts to foster a safe, supportive, and resilient learning environment.

"The mental health and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff remain a priority for AME University. This partnership reflects our commitment to creating an environment where every member of our community has access to the support needed to thrive academically, professionally, and personally," Rev. Attah said.

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Under the program, comprehensive mental health and psychosocial support services will be made available to students, faculty, and staff. The initiative will focus on preparedness, prevention, early intervention, capacity building, peer counseling, and improved access to professional support services.

The implementation roadmap includes peer support group training, trauma-informed faculty development, training for non-academic personnel, and a campus-wide trauma-informed awareness campaign aimed at building a more informed, compassionate, and supportive university culture.

The collaboration with Haven of Hope Counseling and Therapeutic Services is expected to equip members of the AMEU community with practical tools to manage stress, respond effectively to trauma, support peers, and achieve both academic and personal success.

As one of country leading institutions of higher learning, African Methodist Episcopal University remains committed to academic excellence while embracing holistic education that recognizes mental wellness as a vital foundation for learning, leadership, and service. Through strategic partnerships such as this, the University continues to invest in initiatives that strengthen student success, institutional resilience, and community impact.