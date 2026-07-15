Liberia: Foreign Minister Nyanti Signs Book of Condolence in Honor of Former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani

15 July 2026
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Sara Beysolow Nyanti, on Monday, July 13, 2026, signed the Book of Condolence at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Monrovia, paying tribute to the late Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former Emir of Qatar, who passed away at the age of 74.

According to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Nyanti conveyed the heartfelt condolences of His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., the Government, and the people of Liberia to the Government and people of the State of Qatar, as well as to the bereaved family of the late statesman.

In her message, the Foreign Minister honored Sheikh Hamad's remarkable legacy of visionary leadership, describing him as a transformational leader whose commitment to national development elevated Qatar's standing on the global stage. She noted that his tenure as Emir from 1995 to 2013 ushered in an era of unprecedented economic growth, modernization, and social progress.

Minister Nyanti further recognized Sheikh Hamad's contributions to international diplomacy and regional cooperation, as well as his vision that positioned Qatar to successfully host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a milestone that showcased the nation's achievements and reinforced its global profile.

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She emphasized that Sheikh Hamad's enduring legacy will continue to inspire future generations through the institutions he built and the strategic vision he championed for Qatar's sustainable development and international engagement.

The Ministry, according to the release, extends its deepest sympathies to the Government and people of the State of Qatar during this period of national mourning. Liberia stands in solidarity with Qatar as it remembers the life and extraordinary contributions of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, whose leadership transformed his nation into a respected global partner and left an indelible mark on the international community.

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