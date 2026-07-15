Liberia: 'Excellence Is a Journey, Not a Destination' - UBA Liberia CEO Challenges Mentor Me Graduates to Become Solution Providers

Paynesville — "Don't think about the problem. Think about the solution." Those powerful words from Ayokunle Olajubu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Liberia, resonated throughout the Liberia Learning Center in Paynesville as dozens of graduates celebrated the successful completion of Mentor ME's Cohort 3 Entrepreneurship and Workplace Professionalism Program.

Held under the theme, "Shaping Solutions with Excellence," the graduation ceremony was more than the presentation of certificates. It was a celebration of resilience, purpose, leadership, and personal transformation.

Dressed elegantly in black and purple graduation attire, the graduates entered a hall filled with proud parents, mentors, facilitators, and invited guests. Their smiles reflected four weeks of rigorous learning, mentorship, and self-discovery.

For many participants, the journey was life-changing.

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Several graduates shared emotional testimonies, describing the program as one that transformed their mindset, strengthened their leadership abilities, and equipped them with practical skills to thrive in business and the workplace.

But it was Olajubu's keynote address that became the defining moment of the ceremony.

Drawing from more than three decades of banking experience across several African countries, the UBA Liberia CEO reminded graduates that excellence is a lifelong commitment rather than a one-time achievement. "Excellence is not just a destination. It is a journey," he declared.

He challenged graduates to pursue excellence in every aspect of life--not for wealth, fame, or material possessions--but as a reflection of integrity, purpose, and service to God and humanity.

"Whatever you do, do it with all your heart," he urged. "Excellence is not about having money, cars, or everything you've dreamed of. Excellence is about sacrificing, serving faithfully, and giving your very best."

Using stories from his own career, Olajubu recounted how he rose through the banking profession by embracing discomfort, refusing mediocrity, and constantly pushing himself beyond his limits.

He encouraged the graduates never to settle for average performance. "You must aspire to be the best," he said. "Don't compare yourself to others. Push yourself beyond your comfort zone because that's where growth begins."

Beyond personal success, Olajubu challenged the graduates to become solution providers in a country facing numerous developmental challenges.

"The future of Liberia is in your hands," he emphasized. "Every one of you has something valuable to contribute. Don't focus on the problems--focus on creating solutions."

He also cautioned young people against allowing social media to consume productive hours, stressing that time is one of life's greatest resources.

"Time is money," he repeatedly told the audience, encouraging graduates to use technology and Artificial Intelligence as tools for innovation rather than distraction.

According to him, integrity, accountability, responsibility, teamwork, creativity, and compassion remain the foundation of transformational leadership.

"As you step into this next phase of your life," he said, "ask yourself every day: What solution am I bringing?" His message received repeated applause from the audience.

Also addressing the graduates, Johnette D. Horace, Human Resources Manager of Lonestar Cell MTN Liberia, encouraged the graduates to immediately begin applying the knowledge they had gained.

She reminded them that leadership is not reserved for tomorrow but begins today. "We are not future leaders," she said. "We are current leaders."

She urged participants to become examples in their communities by demonstrating professionalism, integrity, and excellence wherever they find themselves.

Earlier, Mentor ME Executive Director Promise M. Fernandez challenged the graduates to intentionally put into practice everything they had learned during the four-week intensive program, emphasizing that graduation marks the beginning not the end of leadership development.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the graduating class, Cohort 3 President Mohammed Kanneh described the occasion as a celebration of perseverance, sacrifice, and achievement.

He thanked the institution, facilitators, parents, and fellow graduates for making the journey worthwhile.

Quoting Executive Director Promise M. Fernandez, Kanneh reminded his colleagues that graduation is only the starting point.

"Graduation is not the finish line; rather, it's the starting point," he said. "Be intentional about implementing the knowledge and skills you've gained and make good use of the network you've built through Mentor ME."

He encouraged graduates to uphold integrity, hard work, compassion, and service while striving to make meaningful contributions to Liberia's development.

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The colorful ceremony was gracefully hosted by Praise Paul Dunbar, whose engaging style kept the audience energized throughout the program.

Special guests included representatives from Liberia's corporate sector, among them Rev. Sumo Korvah, Principal Human Resources Officer of LBDI, representing the bank's Human Resources Manager, alongside other distinguished guests, mentors, facilitators, and supporters.

Mentor ME expressed appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of the program and congratulated the graduates for successfully completing the intensive entrepreneurship and workplace professionalism training.

Guided by its vision of raising purpose-driven leaders who influence ministry and the marketplace with integrity, excellence, and impact, the institution says it remains committed to mentoring entrepreneurs, professionals, and emerging leaders through intentional discipleship and leadership development.

As the graduates left the ceremony with certificates in hand, they also carried something far more valuable--a challenge to become men and women who do not merely identify problems, but who dedicate their lives to creating solutions with excellence.