Liberia: Justice After the Pain - JJ Roberts Student Wins U.S.$750,500 Verdict in Injury Case Against School Officials

Monrovia — Nearly two years after a December 2024 incident allegedly changed the course of his education and daily life, former J.J. Roberts United Methodist School Student, Richard P. Ghai, has secured a major legal victory, with a jury in the case at Civil Law Court "B" awarding him US$750,500 in damages.

The verdict, delivered before the Sixth Judicial Circuit Civil Law Court for Montserrado County, found the defendants liable in a damages action brought by Ghai against the J.J. Roberts United Methodist School's Administration, Board of Trustees and Dean of Students Dolo Mulbah.

According to reports surrounding the case, Ghai alleged that he suffered a serious left-eye injury during a confrontation on the school campus in December 2024 involving Dean Mulbah.

Ghai claimed the injury occurred during student election activities and left him with lasting vision problems.

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Ghai, who attended J.J. Roberts from kindergarten through senior high school, said the incident affected his ability to participate in his graduation activities and forced him to continue dealing with the consequences of the injury.

Court records from the June Term of Court show that the petit jury awarded US$400,000 in general damages, US$500 in special damages and US$350,000 in punitive damages, bringing the total award to US$750,500.

The legal battle drew attention to broader concerns about student safety, discipline and accountability within Liberia's education sector, as the case raised questions of institutional responsibility before the court.

During the proceedings, Ghai's legal team argued that the school and its officials should be held responsible for the harm he suffered, while reports indicated the defense maintained that the institution had cooperated with the judicial process.

The case moved through several stages before reaching the jury, including efforts by the defense to delay proceedings and requests concerning how the matter should be tried.

The court ultimately allowed the jury trial to proceed.

For Ghai, the verdict represents the conclusion of a difficult legal journey that began after the alleged incident in 2024.

It also highlights continuing national discussions about protecting students and ensuring accountability in schools. The ruling now leaves open the possibility of further legal action, including any post-trial motions or appeals by the defendants.