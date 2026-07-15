Liberia: Redemption At SKD - Shaita Angels Bounce Back From League Heartbreak to Clinch 2026 Orange Cup Title

Monrovia — Shaita Angels successfully redeemed their season on Tuesday, putting behind the heartbreak of narrowly missing out on the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Upper Women's League title to clinch the 2026 Orange Cup women's championship with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over World Girls.

The decisive clash, played at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex Practice Pitch in Paynesville, ensured the Angels ended their campaign with silverware.

Just days earlier, their league title aspirations evaporated following a dramatic final-day draw against Determine Girls.

Determined not to let another trophy slip through their fingers, Shaita Angels entered the Orange Cup final with high intensity and clear purpose right from the opening whistle.

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Their early dominance paid off in the 36th minute when Ivorian midfielder Marie Lorignon broke the deadlock to hand the Angels a well-deserved lead.

Lorignon, who has been a driving force for the club throughout the season, finished off a brilliantly worked team move to send the Shaita supporters into wild celebration.

The goal gave the Angels a 1-0 advantage heading into the halftime interval, capping off an impressive first-half display where they controlled possession and effectively neutralized World Girls' attacking threats.

Following the restart, Shaita continued to dictate the tempo, looking the more likely of the two sides to extend their lead.

By the hour mark, the Angels remained firmly in control as they pushed relentlessly for a second goal to put the game to bed.

However, World Girls proved to be resilient opponents. They fought their way back into the encounter and capitalized on a defensive lapse to score a second-half equalizer, setting up a tense and nervy finish at the SKD practice venue.

With the match seemingly heading toward extra time, Kumba Kuyateh produced a moment of magic in the 83rd minute. The midfielder unleashed give her side the lead after poor defending from world girls sparking jubilant celebrations on the pitch and in the stands.

The Angels then held their nerve during the closing stages of the match to protect their lead, securing the 2-1 victory and lifting the prestigious Orange Cup trophy.

Match Lineup & Squad

Shaita Angels Starting XI: Albertha Pratt (GK), Francisca Howe (C), Esther Massalay, Sarah Abrafi, Lucy Kikeh, Malusu Blama, Deborah Nyarko, Oretha Tokpa, Christine Kouadio, Marie Lorignon, Kumba Kuyateh.

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Substitutes: Asata, Celestine, Sylvia Miatta, Erica, Sally Blessing.

Captain Francisca Howe led by example at the back, marshaling the defense alongside Esther Massalay, while goalscorers Lorignon and Kuyateh rose to the occasion in critical moments to guide the club to glory.

For Shaita Angels, this Orange Cup triumph represents far more than just another trophy added to their cabinet. It stands as a powerful statement of resilience and character from a squad that refused to let the agony of a lost league title define their entire season.

This time, there was no room for heartbreak--only redemption, celebration, and the honor of being crowned the 2026 Orange Cup champions.