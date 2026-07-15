Liberia: From Monrovia to Myanmar - Liberian Midfielder Theo Nimely Joins Yangon United, Vows to Repay Faith With Hard Work

Monrovia — Liberian defensive midfielder Theo Nimely has completed a high-profile move to Myanmar National League giants Yangon United FC, signing a one-year contract ahead of the club's highly anticipated campaign in the 2026/27 AFC Challenge League and the domestic season.

The transfer marks an exciting new chapter in the career of the former FC Fassell midfielder, who arrives in Southeast Asia with robust domestic and continental experience gained in both Liberia and Europe.

Yangon United officially announced the signing as part of a major squad-strengthening campaign, preparing the team for a grueling dual-front run both in Myanmar and on the continental stage.

Nimely, standing at 5 feet 11 inches, began his professional career with Jubilee FC before establishing his reputation as a formidable defensive anchor at Watanga FC. His standout domestic performances eventually earned him a move to Albanian outfit Flamurtari FC, where he spent two seasons gaining valuable European football experience.

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Upon returning to Liberia, Nimely rejoined Watanga FC and played a pivotal role in the club's league title triumph. He followed that up with further silverware at FC Fassell, lifting another Liberian First Division championship. His pedigree is further bolstered by two consecutive seasons of competition in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Speaking during his official unveiling, the Liberian international expressed immense confidence in his ability to make an immediate impact, particularly in the AFC Challenge League.

"I've played in many continental competitions throughout my career. The AFC Challenge League is a competition of a very high standard, and I'll prepare as well as possible for it. I have full confidence in my abilities," Nimely said.

The midfielder also acknowledged the weight of expectation that comes with pulling on the green and white jersey of one of Myanmar's most supported clubs.

"I know Yangon United is a club with passionate and loyal supporters, and I understand the high expectations that come with playing for this team. I'll give my very best to help meet those expectations. I hope our fans will continue to believe in the team and support us throughout the season," he added.

Shortly after the announcement, Nimely took to social media to share an emotional message reflecting on the opportunity and thanking those who paved the way for his move.

"God! I have come to say thank you for this opportunity and the second chance. I pray you lead, help, and direct me as I embark on this journey," the midfielder wrote.

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He reserved special appreciation for the Yangon United leadership for placing their trust in his abilities.

"Special thanks to the Chairman, CEO, and coaches of Yangon United for giving me this chance and opportunity. I can only repay you with my hard work on the pitch."

Nimely also paid a touching tribute to his wife, Davidetta D. Nimely, for her unwavering support. "To my darling wife, thank you for having my back through prayers, encouragement, and advice. This is for you."

He also expressed deep gratitude to his elder brother for his behind-the-scenes support: "Big brother, I can't even put into words or describe how I feel right now. All I can say is that my God will bless you, sir."

The midfielder concluded by addressing his new fanbase: "To the fans of Yangon United, I can't wait to meet you all in the stadium soon."

Nimely joins a growing list of Liberian footballers successfully securing professional contracts in Asia, with local fans back home set to follow his journey in Myanmar very closely.