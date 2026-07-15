Gambia: New Paramount Chief Meets Chief Justice, District Tribunal Reforms Discussed

The Paramount Chief of The Gambia, Chief Yahya Jarjusey, on 13 July 2026 paid a courtesy visit to the Honourable Chief Justice, Hon. Justice Hassan B. Jallow, at his chambers in Banjul.

Chief Jarjusey, who was accompanied by Lamin Bah, Governor of the Lower River Region, and members of the National Council of Seyfolu, described the engagement as part of a series of courtesy calls following his inauguration last month.

District Tribunal Challenges Raised

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During the meeting, the delegation highlighted several pressing challenges facing the District Tribunals. Chief among them was the urgent need to review the District Tribunals Act, which they argued no longer reflects current realities. They noted that fines and penalties prescribed under the Act are outdated and inadequate.

Other concerns raised included the shortage of scribes to assist Chiefs in their administrative and judicial duties, the lack of adequate stationery for tribunal operations, and the need for regular training programmes for Chiefs and tribunal personnel. The delegation also stressed the importance of improved infrastructure to enable the tribunals to function effectively.

Chief Justice Responds

In response, Chief Justice Jallow expressed appreciation for the visit and commended the delegation for their valuable contribution to the administration of justice. He assured them that the Judiciary would intensify efforts to support the tribunals in carrying out their mandate.

Justice Jallow emphasised that the District Tribunals play a vital role in grassroots justice delivery and pledged that the Judiciary would continue to work closely with the Paramount Chief and the Council of Seyfolu to address the challenges identified.

The visit underscored the importance of collaboration between traditional leadership and the Judiciary in strengthening justice delivery across The Gambia. It also marked one of Chief Jarjusey's first official engagements since assuming office as Paramount Chief, signalling his commitment to addressing systemic issues within the District Tribunals.

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