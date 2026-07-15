Gambia: President Barrow Meets OIC Assistant Secretary General in Jeddah, Discusses Oic Activities

As Chair of the Summit, His Excellency President Adama Barrow held discussions with H.E. Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakhit Saleh, Assistant Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, in Jeddah.

The discussions focused on The Gambia's leading role in the Rohingya crisis, particularly in advancing the case at the International Court of Justice.

President Barrow requested an update on the status of pledges to the OIC for the Rohingya case, as well as on contributions made by Member States.

Ambassador Saleh commended The Gambia as a very important Member State of the OIC. He further acknowledged the country's introduction of key initiatives in support of OIC activities, including the Climate Solidarity Initiative.

The two leaders also discussed ways of advancing the OIC agenda significantly. In this regard, President Barrow requested the Secretariat's guidance on identifying initiatives that can be pursued in the short term, while working on medium and long term plans.