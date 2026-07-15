Gambia: Senegalese FF President Says Pape Thiaw Salary Demands Cause World Cup Downfall

Senegalese Football Federation president has disclosed that coach Thiaw salary demands caused the country's 2026 World Cup downfall.

The Senegalese football Federation president said on Monday that toxicity surrounded the team at the World Cup after coach Pape Thiaw had demanded a pay rise.

Thiaw was sacked on Sunday after his side were knocked out in the last 32 by Belgium on July 1.

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"There was a breakdown in trust between Pape Thiaw and us", FSF president Abdoulaye Fall told a press conference in Dakar, citing the initial failure to sign a new contract after Thiaw's demand for more money.

Thiaw, 45 and a former Senegal international, took over as national team boss in 2024.

Prior to leaving for the World Cup, he had asked for a salary increase from 20 million CFA ( 87,000).

Ultimately, the sides landed on an agreement of 30,000 CFA during the World Cup and also settled other disputes such as bonuses.

At one point, Thiaw threatened not to travel to the World Cup if his demands were not met, Fall said, explaining Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye convinced him to change his mind on the day the team were due to depart for the United States.

Fall said the contract was signed on the eve of their second game in the tournament, against Norway, after Thiaw refused to sit in the dugout unless it was finalised.

Thiaw believed the "federation officials were his enemies, and this impacted the national team's operations", Fall said.

During the World Cup, the Lions of Teranga suffered two defeats in the group stage, against France and Norway, before a 5-0 victory over Iraq secured their place in the knockout rounds.

Under Thiaw, Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations final in January before being stripped of their title as a punishment for walking off the pitch during the chaotic final against Morocco.

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