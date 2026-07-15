Gambia: Mecca Visas for Hajj Trial - Defence Urges Court to Strike Out Case

Defence Counsel M. L. Ceesay yesterday urged the Kanifing Magistrates' Court to strike out the case involving Kanimang Bajo, who was recently arraigned before Magistrate Manneh of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court and charged on one count of obtaining money by false pretence, contrary to Section 365 of the Criminal Offences Act, 2025.

This followed the application made by the prosecuting officer, Inspector Cherno Baba Jallow, to adjourn the case.

In his deliberation, Counsel Ceesay argued that it is the right of the accused person to a speedy trial by virtue of Section 24 of the 1997 Constitution. "The prosecution applied for an adjournment at the last sitting to call their witnesses. They have failed to mobilize them. We oppose the application by the prosecutor. If they are still investigating the matter, let them withdraw the case. They can come back. The accused is always available. We urge the court to strike out the case for lack of diligent prosecution," Counsel Ceesay posited.

Earlier, Prosecutor Jallow applied to the court to adjourn the case. "Your Worship, we have to regularize some issues. We have to put our house in order. We have 102 witnesses to testify before the court. If the defence needs some documents to prepare their defence, we are ready to provide them," the prosecuting officer told the court.

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In her ruling, the presiding magistrate told the court that the case was going to be adjourned for the last time. "The prosecutor applied for an adjournment the last time the case was brought before the court to call their witnesses today. They have failed to do so. In the interest of justice, the court will grant the application made by the prosecution for an adjournment," said the magistrate.

According to the charge sheet presented by Inspector Cherno Baba Jallow before the court during the first sitting, the accused, Kanimang Bajo, on or about 29 November 2025, at Kairaba Avenue and diverse places in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of D68,690,000 from one Alagie Janneh on the pretext that he was going to provide visas and flight tickets for him to Mecca in Saudi Arabia for the hajj, a representation he knew to be false at the time.

He denied any responsibility when the charge sheet was read to him.

Prosecutor Baba Jallow opposed bail for the accused, stating that if he was granted bail, he would jump bail and would also interfere with the prosecution witnesses.

The defence counsel counter argued that it was the constitutional right of the accused to be granted bail, citing Sections 19 and 24 of the 1997 constitution.

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However, the presiding magistrate granted the accused bail and ordered him to produce two title deeds in his name valued at D70,000,000 within the Greater Banjul Area. He was also ordered to deposit identification documents to the registrar of the court.

The case was adjourned till 21 July 2026, for the prosecutor to call his witnesses.