Nigeria: How to Avoid Electrical Hazards During Rainy Season - Electricity Company

The company warned residents against taking refuge beneath trees or standing close to electricity poles, power lines and other electrical installations during storms.

MainPower Electricity Distribution Ltd has urged Enugu residents to prioritise electrical safety during the rainy season to prevent electrocution, accidents and property damage.

The company's Head of Communications, Emeka Ezeh, gave the advice on Monday in Enugu after heavy rainfall, windstorms and flooding affected several parts of the state.

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Mr Ezeh advised residents to remain indoors during rainfall or seek safe shelter away from electricity infrastructure to minimise exposure to dangerous electrical hazards.

"Customers and residents should remain indoors or seek safe shelter during rainfall," he said.

He warned residents against taking refuge beneath trees or standing close to electricity poles, power lines and other electrical installations during storms.

According to him, heavy rainfall and strong winds could topple trees and electricity poles, leaving snapped conductors and exposed installations capable of causing fatal electrocution.

He urged residents never to touch electrical appliances, switches, sockets, or fittings with wet hands, as moisture significantly increases the risk of electric shock.

Mr Ezeh stressed that electrical installations in homes and business premises should be properly insulated and regularly maintained to prevent faults and minimise avoidable accidents.

He also appealed to parents and guardians to keep children away from electrical installations and other dangerous locations during the rainy season.

"MainPower encourages them to unplug sensitive electrical appliances during severe thunderstorms to minimise the risk of lightning-induced power surges," he said.

Mr Ezeh urged customers to report emergencies involving fallen electricity poles, snapped conductors, damaged transformers, or any unsafe electrical installations requiring urgent attention immediately.

"Customers and residents should call the company's emergency line," he said.

He added that customers could also contact the Quick Response Team through the Customer Call Centre for immediate assistance.

Mr Ezeh reassured customers that MainPower remained committed to protecting lives and ensuring safe, reliable electricity distribution throughout the rainy season.

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He appealed for customers' cooperation by observing all electrical safety precautions and promptly reporting faults or hazardous electrical installations to prevent avoidable tragedies.