Gambia's Democratic Gains At Risk Amid Human Rights Violations - Joof

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has warned that despite The Gambia's notable democratic and legislative progress in recent years, persistent human rights violations continue to threaten the country's fragile democratic gains.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Senegambia Beach Hotel on Tuesday, NHRC Chairperson Emmanuel D. Joof urged government institutions, security services, the judiciary, the media and citizens to renew their commitment to protecting and promoting human rights.

"Human rights affect every Gambian," Joof declared. "From the child attending school to the farmer, fisherman, market vendor, journalist, police officer and prisoner -- human rights are everybody's business."

The briefing centred on the State of Human Rights in The Gambia, the Monitoring Report on Prisons and Police Stations, the Status Report on the Government's White Paper on TRRC Recommendations, and the Commission's key achievements.

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Joof emphasised that the NHRC, established under the 2017 Act, remains independent and accountable only to the National Assembly. "We are neither an opposition to government nor its mouthpiece," he said. "Our mandate is to hold duty bearers accountable while working constructively with all stakeholders."

The Commission's findings highlight overcrowded and unsanitary detention facilities, prolonged pretrial detention, inadequate prison healthcare, excessive use of force by law enforcement, and rising violent crime.

Joof also raised alarm over violence against women and girls, the continued practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), rape, child abuse, child marriage and the growing number of out-of-school children. He urged stronger enforcement of existing laws and faster implementation of the Persons with Disabilities Act, alongside greater budgetary support for disability inclusion and protection for older persons.

Climate change, coastal erosion, flooding, illegal sand mining, overfishing and food insecurity are increasingly becoming human rights issues, Joof noted, because of their impact on livelihoods and vulnerable communities.

He described the media as an indispensable partner in strengthening democracy but cautioned against sensationalism, urging journalists to verify information, protect victims' dignity and promote balanced reporting.

"The media should not only report violations after they occur," he said. "It should help prevent them through public education and informed debate."

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Joof concluded by stressing that protecting human rights is a shared national responsibility: "Human rights are not obstacles to development. They are the foundation of sustainable development, peace, justice and democracy."

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