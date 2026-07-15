Nigeria: Swan President Applauds Governor Sani Over Ahmadu Bello Stadium Upgrade

The President of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Isaiah Benjamin, has praised Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani for the ongoing renovation and upgrade of the historic Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.

Benjamin gave the commendation during an unscheduled inspection visit to assess the progress of work at the iconic sporting facility.

The SWAN president said the rehabilitation project had renewed confidence among athletes, coaches, sports administrators and football supporters that Kaduna was reclaiming its position as one of Nigeria's leading sporting destinations.

He described the quality of work as a reflection of Governor Sani's commitment to providing modern sporting infrastructure capable of hosting major national and international competitions.

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"The ongoing work at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium is highly commendable. It is evident that Governor Uba Sani is committed to restoring the lost glory of sports in Kaduna State. The quality of work we have seen speaks volumes about the seriousness attached to the project," Benjamin said.

He noted that the Ahmadu Bello Stadium remains one of Nigeria's most historic sports venues, having produced several athletes and footballers who represented the country with distinction.

According to him, the completed upgrade would not only restore the stadium's former glory but also boost sports tourism, create employment opportunities and encourage young people to pursue sporting careers.

Benjamin added that investment in sports infrastructure aligns with the Federal Government's vision of using sports as a tool for economic growth, national unity and youth empowerment.

"Sports remains one of the strongest platforms for youth engagement, peace-building and economic empowerment. By investing in modern sporting facilities, the governor is investing in the future of thousands of young people across Kaduna State," he said.

He urged the state government to sustain investment in grassroots development, athlete welfare and community competitions to build a strong sporting ecosystem.

SWAN also appealed to corporate organisations and development partners to support the Kaduna State Government's efforts to revitalise sports and create opportunities for emerging talents.