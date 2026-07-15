Nigeria: BPP Issues National Food Procurement Guideline to Boost Nutrition, Public Health

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has unveiled the National Guideline for Public Procurement of Food and Related Services to promote healthier diets, improve public health and strengthen governance nationwide.

The guideline, which was unveiled in Abuja on Monday, was developed in collaboration with the Federal Ministries of Budget and Economic Planning, Health and Social Welfare, Resolve to Save Lives, and other key stakeholders.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the guideline aligns with the World Health Organisation (WHO) principles of a healthy diet.

The minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, said that the guideline represented a major milestone in the country's efforts to deploy public procurement as an instrument for sustainable national development.

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Salako said the unveiling of the guideline was more than the introduction of another policy document, describing it as a governance milestone that would promote healthier food systems and strengthen national wellness.

"Today's event represents a significant governance milestone and demonstrates how public procurement can be deliberately harnessed to promote a culture of national wellness through the food value chain," he said.

He said the guideline was consistent with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, which mandates transparency, competitiveness, cost-effectiveness and professionalism in the management of public resources.

According to him, procurement should no longer be viewed simply as a compliance exercise but as a strategic policy tool capable of improving health outcomes, strengthening human capital, stimulating economic growth and promoting sustainable development.

The minister said every procurement decision reflected a national priority and should advance the welfare of Nigerians by promoting healthier food choices in public institutions.

Salako said the guideline would help ensure that routine procurement decisions contribute to improved nutrition, disease prevention, and better health outcomes in schools, hospitals, correctional centres, military formations, and other government institutions.

He said the initiative reflected the federal government's whole-of-government approach to improving health outcomes by integrating health, agriculture, economic planning and procurement policies.

The minister urged all implementing institutions to move beyond the formal unveiling of the guideline and ensure its effective implementation.

"The true impact of today will be measured by healthier meals served in our schools, hospitals, correctional centres, military establishments and other public institutions.

"Let us move beyond a launch to faithful, coordinated and uncompromising implementation. Together.

"Let us ensure that every procurement decision consistently delivers measurable value and contributes to building a healthier, more productive Nigeria," he said

Earlier, the director-general, BPP, Dr Adebowale Adedokun, described the guideline as a major step in Nigeria's procurement reform agenda.

Adedokun said the document would ensure that public spending on food delivered value for money while promoting nutrition, food safety, quality assurance and responsible sourcing.

He said the guideline provided a practical framework covering procurement planning, bid solicitation, contract award, implementation and contract management to ensure only qualified suppliers provided food-related services.

According to him, the guideline also supports the federal government's Nigeria First policy by encouraging responsible local sourcing that will strengthen food security, create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

The director-general called on state governments, procurement professionals, regulatory agencies and development partners to support its nationwide implementation.

Also speaking, Executive Director, Resolve to Save Lives, Nanlop Ogbureke, said the guideline would help place health considerations at the centre of public food procurement.

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Ogbureke said that healthier food procurement in public institutions would help reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases while improving the well-being of Nigerians.

"Beyond improving the nutritional quality of foods served in public institutions, this guideline demonstrates how policy can be used to create healthier food environments and make healthy choices easier, more accessible, and more affordable for citizens.

"It also signals Nigeria's commitment to preventing non-communicable diseases through evidence-based and systems-focused approaches," she said.

She pledged the organisation's continued technical support to the Federal Government in implementing the guideline through evidence generation, stakeholder engagement, and capacity building.

The event was themed "Public Procurement of Food: Promoting a Culture of National Wellness in the Food Value Chain".

It was attended by officials of relevant ministries, development partners, civil society organisations, professional bodies and other stakeholders.