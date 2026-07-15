Nigeria: Bauchi Govt Launches Environment, Climate Change Clubs in Secondary Schools

Bauchi State Ministry of Housing and Environment has established Environment and Climate Change Clubs in all secondary schools across the state as part of efforts to promote environmental stewardship and climate awareness among young people.

The initiative was launched at Government Girls College (GGC), Bauchi, by the commissioner for Housing and Environment, Danlami Ahmed Kawule, under the theme, "Bauchi Climate Awareness Ambassadors: From Knowledge to Green Action."

During the inauguration, Kawule described the initiative as the beginning of a movement aimed at empowering young people to become champions of environmental protection.

"Today marks the beginning of a vital movement. We are handing over the green torch of environmental stewardship to the most energetic, creative and capable segment of our population our youths," he said.

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The commissioner noted that climate change is already impacting Bauchi State through irregular rainfall, desertification, heatwaves and flooding, warning that environmental degradation now poses a serious threat to agriculture, water resources and livelihoods.

He said government policies alone would not be sufficient to address climate change, stressing that changing attitudes and building environmental consciousness among young people was essential to achieving a sustainable future.

According to him, the newly established clubs will serve as platforms for students to learn practical environmental conservation skills, including proper waste management, recycling, tree planting, water conservation and energy efficiency.

He urged the pioneer members of the clubs to see themselves as Climate Ambassadors capable of inspiring positive environmental change within their schools and communities.

"A single tree planted by a student today will provide shade and clean air for generations tomorrow. A single voice against indiscriminate waste disposal can protect an entire community," he said.

Kawule assured schools of the ministry's continued support through the provision of technical guidance, tree seedlings and educational materials to ensure the clubs remain active and impactful.

Earlier, the permanent secretary of the ministry, QS Yamai Mohammed, said the initiative was designed to instill environmental responsibility in young people from an early age.

He explained that the programme would complement what students learn in science by exposing them to practical environmental management activities.

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Mohammed highlighted tree planting as one of the club's major activities, noting that trees absorb carbon dioxide, produce oxygen, beautify the environment and provide shade.

He said the initiative aligns with the Bauchi State Government's environmental sustainability agenda and would strengthen efforts to tackle desertification, climate change and other environmental challenges.

According to him, the clubs will engage students in tree planting, waste recycling, water conservation and other climate-friendly activities while nurturing future environmental leaders.

He urged students to actively participate in the programme, describing every tree planted, every drop of water conserved and every piece of waste properly disposed of as important contributions toward building a cleaner, greener and healthier Bauchi State.

The principal of Government Girls College, Bauchi, commended the ministry for introducing the initiative, saying it would complement the school's existing environmental programmes.

She pledged that the students would nurture and protect the trees planted during the inauguration for the benefit of both the school and the wider community.