Nigeria: 408 Persons in Taraba Get Free Eye Treatment

The Nigerian Optometrists Association (NOA), Taraba State Chapter, has provided free eye screening and treatment to 408 personnel, their families and members of host communities across formations of the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

The outreach, conducted in collaboration with the 6 Brigade, was part of the activities marking the 2026 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

The exercise featured comprehensive eye examinations, health education, free medications, distribution of reading glasses and referrals for cases requiring specialist care.

A breakdown of the beneficiaries showed that 99 people were screened in Sunkani, 135 at the 114 Battalion in Jimilari and 174 at the Headquarters of the 6 Brigade in Jalingo.

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According to NOA, more than 100 reading glasses were distributed during the exercise, while several beneficiaries received medications for various eye conditions, as patients requiring advanced medical attention were referred to appropriate health facilities for further treatment.

The chairman of the NOA in Taraba State, Dr Benjamin Chigbu, said the outreach was organised to appreciate the sacrifices of Nigerian Army personnel and to improve access to quality eye care services.

Chigbu commended the Commander of the 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Michael Akaliro, for supporting the programme, saying the gesture demonstration Army's commitment to the welfare of its personnel, their families and members of neighbouring communities.

In his remarks, Brigadier General Akaliro praised the association for the humanitarian intervention, noting that the outreach had boosted troop morale and strengthened civil-military relations.

He expressed appreciation to the optometrists for extending the free medical services to civilians in host communities, describing the initiative as a reflection of the military's commitment to fostering cordial relationships with the public.

The brigade commander approved the expansion of the outreach to additional military formations in Serti and Takum, following the success of the programme.