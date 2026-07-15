Nigeria: Experts Calls for Inclusive Mathematics Education

Experts in inclusive education have called for sustained investment in teacher capacity development and accessible learning resources to improve Mathematics education for learners with visual impairment, describing well-trained teachers as critical to achieving equitable education for all.

This was contained in a press Statement issued by the Executive Director, Resource center for the Blind, Mrs Temitayo Ayinla at the conclusion of a three-day Train-the-Trainers Workshop on Inclusive Mathematics Education for Resource Teachers, organised by the Resource Centre for the Blind (RCB), Yaba, for teachers drawn from across Lagos State.

Despite growing advocacy for inclusive education, many learners with visual impairment continue to encounter barriers to effective Mathematics instruction due to inadequate specialised teaching materials, limited assistive devices and insufficient teacher preparation. These challenges often affect learners' academic performance and reduce opportunities in science, technology and other mathematics-related fields.

To address these gaps, the workshop equipped participants with practical skills in accessible Mathematics instruction, specialised teaching methodologies and the use of assistive instructional devices designed to improve learning outcomes for learners with visual impairment.

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Speaking at the closing of the workshop, the Executive Director of the Resource Centre for the Blind, Mrs. Temitayo Ayinla, said improving access to quality Mathematics education for learners with visual impairment requires continuous investment in teachers, who remain the foundation of inclusive education.

She noted that beyond the knowledge acquired during the training, participants are expected to serve as trainers and mentors within their respective schools, helping to expand the reach of inclusive teaching practices across Lagos State.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), Mrs. Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, reaffirmed the Lagos State Government's commitment to promoting inclusive education through policies and programmes that eliminate barriers faced by persons with disabilities.

She emphasised that strengthening teachers' capacity is essential to ensuring that learners with visual impairment receive the quality education needed to develop analytical, problem-solving and critical thinking skills that Mathematics provides.

She also highlighted LASODA's ongoing interventions to promote educational inclusion, including its advocacy that secured additional examination time for candidates with disabilities during Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations, as well as support for inclusive schools through the provision of educational materials.

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Participants described the workshop as timely and impactful, noting that the practical teaching strategies and specialised instructional techniques acquired would significantly improve classroom delivery and enhance learning outcomes for learners with visual impairment.

The Resource Centre for the Blind called for stronger collaboration among government, development partners, educational institutions and civil society organisations to ensure that accessible teaching resources, continuous professional development and inclusive policies become integral components of Nigeria's education system.

The organisation maintained that providing learners with visual impairment equal access to quality Mathematics education is not only a matter of educational inclusion but also an investment in human capital and national development.