Ghana: June 29 Floods - Alhaji Seidu Agongo Donates to Affected Households

BUSINESSMAN and philanthropist, Alhaji Seidu Agongo, has donated relief items to victims of the June 29 floods which swept through the capital city and other coastal regions.

The items valued at GH¢1.4 million included premium perfumed rice, cartons of tin tomatoes, tins of milk, and bales of cloth amongst others.

Beneficiary communities include residents of Mamobi, Nima, Alajo Assemblies of God, Alajo central and north, Quay Mensah and Kaneshie Station.

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Alhaji Agongo himself, who was involved in the distribution of the items said the calamity which befell the victims was unfortunate and needs national support.

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Standing amidst submerged homes and shattered livelihoods, Alhaji Agongo said he was not merely there to donate but to challenge and aim to awaken the conscience of his fellow business class to continue to support the underprivileged.

"It is disheartening to see the entire burden of this calamity resting squarely on the government's shoulders," he said.

"For me, we rise together, or we do not rise at all and so we cannot afford to be mere spectators while our brothers and sisters suffer."

The donation is the latest in a long line of charitable interventions by Alhaji Agongo, who has over the years supported education and healthcare across Ghana by building and renovating schools, paying school fees for underprivileged students, and settling medical bills for vulnerable patients.

"As a Muslim, my faith teaches me that service to mankind is service to Allah," he said, "For us, giving is not a choice; it is a duty. It is humane and I am privileged that I can afford to share."

Beyond the donation, Alhaji Agongo called on state agencies to enforce the law against waste disposal, building on water ways and drainage desilting to help avoid the perennial flood and its attendant consequences.

He said it did not speak well of Ghana, which attained independence almost 70 years ago to be dealing with the same problem every year when the country has the right resources - from human resource to mineral and technical wealth to address the challenges and brief permanent relief to the people.

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He noted that implementing the right measures may appear harsh at the beginning, but leadership needed to take the bull by the horn, as that would help bring lasting solution and smiles to people.

He advised against partnership in addressing the flood situation, noting that floods do not discriminate and the country has suffered the challenge since the 1980s, hence the need for a nonpartisan approach to solving the problem.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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