Ethiopia: Nigeria's Ex-President Emphasizes Significance of Dialogue for Ethiopia, Continent

Addis Ababa — Former Nigerian President and African Union Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo, has stressed the historic significance of the Ethiopian national dialogue for both Ethiopia and the wider African continent.

At the opening of the National Dialogue Conference today, Obasanjo expressed profound appreciation to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his visionary leadership, patriotism, and dedication to the future of Ethiopia.

He also reflected on the deep-rooted historical and social parallels shared between Nigeria and Ethiopia, noting their similar paths in navigating national challenges.

Underscoring the critical importance of drawing lessons from history, the former Nigerian President cautioned that internal conflict yields no benefits and is far more devastating than fighting an external adversary.

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He emphasized that nations must diligently guard against the perils of civil strife, urging the public to protect the fabric of their unity.

Lauding Ethiopia's ongoing peace-building initiatives, Obasanjo commended the National Dialogue Commission for its remarkable achievements and meticulous preparations to date.

He outlined that the primary strategic objectives of the dialogue are to forge a robust, unified society and to rally all Ethiopians around a singular grand vision.

The former President further highlighted that positioning Ethiopia as a leading force in Africa and a beacon of opportunity on the global stage remains a vital strategic pillar of the dialogue.

He expressed confidence that these noble aspirations are fully attainable, urging the assembly to remain steadfastly focused on these strategic goals to achieve enduring success.